10 Moments That Remind Us Humanity Can Show Up at the Same Place Every Week

My husband and I had been trying for three years when I finally got pregnant. I miscarried on his birthday, in our bathroom, and we called an ambulance together. I spent two days in the hospital and he came once and I told myself he just needed space.

When I came home his mother was sitting at my kitchen table and she looked at me and said, “You ruined his birthday, you always make everything about yourself,” and I was still in hospital clothes and hadn’t slept properly in two days and I just stood there.

Then my husband walked in and before I could say anything he looked at his mother and said, “Get out of her house.” She started talking and he opened the front door and waited and she left.

Then he sat next to me on the kitchen floor and said, “I’m so sorry, I should have been there, I was a coward and I’m ashamed of it.” I didn’t say anything for a while.

Later that night I told him the name I’d already picked. He didn’t know I’d gotten that far. He cried and I let him and then I cried too and it was the first time we’d done it together. We’re still trying. And he has never let her speak for me again.