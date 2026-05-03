13 Stories That Show Kindness Can Lift Us Up When Life Feels Heavy

When I was pregnant with my 4th child, I found messages from someone named Mark on my husband’s phone. But the profile photo was clearly of a woman in her mid-20s. One message read, “I won’t call you again until you tell your wife,” and my husband replied, “I will, after she gives birth.”

My stomach dropped as I scrolled through a thread full of voicemails. The first message my husband had sent her said, “Hi. I received your voicemail and believe this used to be your mom’s number. I recently got this number and I’m very sorry for your loss. Something similar happened to my wife after she lost her dad, so I understand how important this can be.

If it helps, please feel free to keep sending messages whenever you need to. I won’t listen to them. They’re meant for your mom, and I want to respect that space. Take care.”

It touched me, but still, I was suspicious. When I confronted him about the fake name and the timing, he admitted he was afraid of stressing me out during pregnancy.

He reminded me how devastated I had been when my late father’s number was reassigned and I could no longer send messages. He didn’t want this young, grieving woman to lose that outlet too. He said he never meant to hide anything, only to protect me from a pain he already knew I carried.