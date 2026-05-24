10 Hot Pedicure Trends That Will Dominate Summer 2026

Thermochromic gel polish — which shifts between two distinct colors in response to temperature changes — is moving firmly from niche novelty into genuine summer 2026 salon mainstream, and nail technicians report that the reaction from clients seeing it work for the first time is one of the most entertaining they experience all season.

The pigments respond to body heat and ambient temperature, creating a pedicure that looks different at the pool than at dinner, different on a cold morning than on a warm afternoon. The finish lasts as long as standard gel and grows out just as beautifully — the only difference is that the color on your toes is never quite the same twice.