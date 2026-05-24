10 Hot Pedicure Trends That Will Dominate Summer 2026
Kindness to your own toes might be one of the most underrated decisions of the season — and the nail techs filling their summer 2026 appointment books would probably agree. These are the pedicure trends genuinely taking over salons right now: the nail art clients keep requesting over and over, the nail polish shades that suddenly started showing up everywhere once sandal season began, and the nail designs dominating conversations at the polish wall. Not trend predictions from mood boards — just real moments from real salons, spotted early by the people who saw what summer 2026 nails were becoming before everyone else did.
Grape Juice Purple
Grape juice nails are the deep, rich purple pedicure shade that nail artists say is generating some of the most excited responses of the entire season — and the name itself tells you everything you need to know about where this trend sits. This vivid, jewel-toned purple sits deeper than lavender and cooler than sangria, landing in its own distinct register that feels simultaneously bold and surprisingly wearable against bronzed summer skin. The glossy finish takes it from statement to stunning.
Thermochromic Color-Changing
Thermochromic gel polish — which shifts between two distinct colors in response to temperature changes — is moving firmly from niche novelty into genuine summer 2026 salon mainstream, and nail technicians report that the reaction from clients seeing it work for the first time is one of the most entertaining they experience all season.
The pigments respond to body heat and ambient temperature, creating a pedicure that looks different at the pool than at dinner, different on a cold morning than on a warm afternoon. The finish lasts as long as standard gel and grows out just as beautifully — the only difference is that the color on your toes is never quite the same twice.
Soft French
The French pedicure has evolved decisively for summer 2026 — and the new version is significantly more wearable, more refined, and more requested than any classic white-tip iteration. It’s clean and classic, but the toned-down tip makes it feel more current. The base is typically a sheer pink or nude while the tip leans creamy or slightly muted, creating a seamless, blended effect.
Where classic French tips create a hard line, the soft French version blurs the boundary between base and tip, producing something that reads as polished and considered without looking retro.
Dark Moody Green
Dark moody green is the most directional and fashion-forward shade emerging from the green family in summer 2026 — and it sits in a completely different register from sage, matcha, olive, pistachio, and bottle green, all of which are considerably lighter and softer. Greens for spring are moving into a darker, moodier direction, which is great for those who want something richer than the usual fresh pastels.
This deep, forest-adjacent green delivers a richness and sophistication that genuinely earns its place in sandal season — unexpected and completely unmistakable.
Peach Fuzz
Peach Fuzz — the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 that has taken two full years to fully translate from fashion into feet — is finally arriving in pedicure form for summer 2026, and nail artists say the timing is exactly right. This specific warm, velvety peach sits in a register all its own: softer than coral, warmer than apricot, more considered than standard peach, and significantly more interesting than anything that has occupied the peachy end of the polish wall in recent seasons.
Against bronzed summer skin, it delivers a warmth and harmony that reads as intentional and quietly elevated — the shade that makes every sandal look chosen rather than found.
Celadon
Celadon is the soft grey-green pedicure shade that has been dominating high-fashion runways for two seasons and is now arriving definitively in salon appointment books for summer 2026 — and it sits in a register that no other green on the current polish menu occupies. Cooler and more sophisticated than sage, more muted and complex than pistachio, lighter and more ethereal than olive, and more understated than matcha, celadon carries a distinctive ceramic quality that reads as genuinely refined rather than simply green.
Against bronzed summer skin it creates an effect that is simultaneously understated and completely distinctive — the kind of shade that nail technicians describe as immediately recognizable as a deliberate choice rather than a seasonal default.
Sheer Black
Sheer black is the most unexpected and directionally interesting dark pedicure arriving in salons for summer 2026 — and it is a completely different proposition from matte black, which has already had its season. Rather than an opaque flat finish, sheer black applies a translucent dark gel formula that allows the natural nail to show through, creating a smoky, depth-laden effect that shifts between dark and light depending on the angle and the light.
It reads as sophisticated and slightly mysterious rather than stark or gothic — exactly the kind of pedicure that makes people stop mid-conversation to ask what color it is, and then struggle to describe it afterward.
Antique Gold
Antique gold is the warm, slightly muted gold pedicure shade that is carving out its own significant territory in summer 2026 salons — occupying a distinct register from both champagne chrome and gold leaf, the two gold-adjacent trends that have already had their moment.
Where champagne chrome is reflective and cool, and gold leaf relies on texture and application, antique gold is a rich, slightly dulled warm gold with a depth and age to it that looks more like jewelry than polish. Nail technicians describe it as the gold for people who find standard gold too bright — wearable, genuinely luxurious, and flattering against every skin tone in summer light.
Plum
Plum is becoming one of the most quietly sophisticated pedicure shades of summer 2026 — sitting somewhere neither sangria nor berry tones can quite reach. This deep, blue-toned purple-red has the richness of a winter shade, but against bronzed summer skin it feels unexpectedly elegant rather than heavy. Nail techs say it’s the kind of color clients hesitate over at first, but then immediately love once they see it in natural light: rich, polished, and somehow exactly right for the season.
Seashell Nails
Seashell nails are the most texturally distinctive and seasonally resonant pedicure art trend of summer 2026 — and nail artists say the results are consistently the most photographed finishes currently leaving high-end salons. The technique uses sculpted 3D gel to create the ridged, curved texture of an actual shell across the nail surface, finished with a pearlescent chrome that shifts in the light the way a real seashell does at the waterline.
The effect is dimensional, organic, and genuinely unlike any other nail art trend currently on the menu — it looks as if the summer has been applied directly to the toe, and nail technicians describe it as one of the most satisfying designs they produce all season.
What’s Out This Summer
Classic packed glitter polish — the opaque, solid-looking glitter that reads more like a craft store rather than a salon — is firmly giving way to the far more refined shimmer and micro-sparkle finishes that define summer 2026. Where fine mermaid glitter and scattered metallic foil create something genuinely luminous and dimensional, packed glitter polish sits on top of the nail as a dense, flat layer of color with no depth, no movement, and no relationship to light.
Nail artists consistently describe it as the glitter trend that has been superseded on every level — clients who still reach for it are almost always redirected toward a micro-shimmer alternative that delivers all the sparkle with none of the heaviness.
Flat candy pink — the saturated, opaque, single-coat shade that ruled pedicure menus through 2024 and into early 2025 — is one of the most consistently redirected shades in salons this summer. Not pink as a direction, which is very much alive in its softer, more dimensional iterations; but this specific version of it, which reads as unfinished next to the glazed, sheer, and chrome-enhanced pinks that have replaced it.
The flat candy pink reads as a version of the trend that never decided what it was doing with the light. Nail technicians across the board are pointing clients toward milky rose, glazed blush, and sheer bubblegum alternatives that carry the same energy but with significantly more sophistication.
The glitter-tipped French pedicure — the version with a sheer nude base and a tip filled with chunky glitter rather than white polish — had a significant moment in the early 2020s and has been clinging to pedicure menus ever since. In summer 2026, nail technicians are directing clients firmly away from it toward the season’s far more considered French alternatives: soft pastel tips, barely-there blended edges, and unexpected color combinations that feel current rather than retrospective.
The glitter-tip version now reads as a trend that peaked several years ago and never quite made the crossing into something more evolved. The modern French pedicure has moved decisively on, and this version has not come with it.
What pedicure trend are you already tempted to book for your next appointment? 💅
These are the pedicure trends nail techs are putting their names behind for summer 2026 — the nail art dominating every salon appointment book, the nail designs that showed what the season was going to look like before anyone else decided, and the nail polish moments that proved kindness to your own toes is one of the best decisions the summer offers.
Read next: 10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs