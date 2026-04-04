13 Stories Where Kind Hearts Successfully Brought Light to Parents’ Darkest Days

My man’s baby mama does not like me. And I get it not because I’ve done anything to her, but because she’s still hurting over the relationship ending and her baby daddy moving on. This morning she called my man crying. She had no one to watch the baby and was scared she was going to lose her job because she’s still in her probation period. He couldn’t help because he had to be at work. When he hung up, I asked to use his phone. He hesitated and said he didn’t want us arguing, but I told him I just wanted to talk. When she answered, she was still crying. I said, “Hey, this is Shanlavell. I know you don’t care for me, but I want to help.” I told her I was off work and could keep the baby for her. I even told her she could get access to the in home cameras, call me anytime, do whatever she needed to feel comfortable.

That’s when she broke down even more. She told me she was just hurt, that she lost her family, and that she never gave me a fair chance. I told her I understood because I’ve been that woman before. And I know how heavy that pain can be. She put her pain aside, trusted me, and let me keep the baby. Sometimes Girlfriends need to be understanding and show the baby mother grace, and baby mothers need to put their pride aside. Today wasn’t about sides, jealousy, or the past it was about a child who needed supervision and a mother who needed support. When women stand together instead of against each other, everybody wins.