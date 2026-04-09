11 People Whose Compassion and Empathy Turned Heartbreak Into a Quiet Source of Healing

I had two miscarriages in a year. My MIL told my husband to divorce me, said I was bad luck. I was at my lowest.

One day, my best friend came over with news, “I’m pregnant with twins.” There was no pity in her voice. My chest tightened when she added, “But I’m still here. With you.” Honestly, it meant the world to me.

She told me the news in a calm, matter-of-fact way. No pity, no overcautious tone. That little kindness meant everything, because pity is the worst. We sat there, holding each other, and cried for a while.

She was there through my miscarriages and divorce. I was there through her first pregnancy, all the way to the delivery room. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend.