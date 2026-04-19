I Refuse to Be My DIL’s Free Babysitter — I’m a Grandmother, Not a Live-in Servant

After seeing that post, I asked my daughter-in-law to sit down with me so we could clear things up. I told her, “I care about you, and I adore the twins, but I’m not part of your staffing. I’m your mother-in-law, not someone you can schedule like an employee.”

She looked genuinely taken aback. She said I had always been so willing to help and assumed I genuinely wanted unlimited time with the babies. I explained that I do love being with them, but not in a way that feels compulsory or emotionally loaded. I told her I would still come by and stay involved.

But I made it clear things needed limits. I said I would help occasionally, but only when we both planned it ahead of time, and I wouldn’t be expected to handle diapers, meals, or overnight stays anymore. She didn’t take it well—she raised her voice and accused me of being “cold and self-centered.” Still, I didn’t back down.

Around the same time, I decided to use the savings I had set aside for them and finally take a trip for myself instead of contributing financially when they asked again. It’s been a few weeks now. I haven’t visited, and I’ve left her messages about needing help unanswered while I’ve been away enjoying some quiet and freedom on my own. Now I’m left wondering—does choosing myself make me a bad mother-in-law or a bad grandmother?