13 People Reflect on How Kindness and Empathy at Work Shaped Their View of Strength

Thomas had worked under me for 18 months. He was difficult—argumentative in meetings, slow on revisions, and always had a reason why something couldn’t be done by the deadline I’d set. When he told me he was applying elsewhere, I was privately relieved.

Then the new employer called me. Standard reference check. I was professional, I was honest, I noted the strengths and left out nothing significant. But I wasn’t warm. And I knew it.

He didn’t get the job. He came back to my office looking hollowed out. He said he’d really needed that position because his wife’s insurance was tied to her job, and she’d just been diagnosed with MS, and he’d been trying to get to a company with better family medical benefits for months.

I called three contacts that week and pushed his resume personally. He got two interviews. He got the better job. I wrote the warmest recommendation letter I’ve ever written because by then I meant every word.

He sent me a message six months later. His wife was stable. He was sleeping again. He thanked me for the calls.

I never told him about the first reference. I think about it anyway. I think about it a lot.