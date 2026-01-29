I Refuse to Help My Pregnant Sister, and I Don’t Feel Guilty

Hello Bright Side,



Long story short, my parents never saved for my college. So I graduated, working 3 jobs. Then my sister got pregnant. The father of the child disappeared the moment he learned about the pregnancy. Dad kept demanding that I give my sister $10K so she could properly rest without stress. I refused, saying that I’m not responsible for her wrong choices. He yelled that since I make good money, I’m the only one who can support her, and “If you’ve forgotten, you OWE this family!” I stood my ground, so my parents turned everyone in the family against me. You can’t even imagine what I’ve gone through. Everyone believed that they had the right to call and text me to say what an ungrateful daughter and sister I am. That big money has changed me, and from now on, I can expect no help from them. Okay. I moved on.

Not long ago, I received an email. I was crushed when I read that my parents had been lying to me. The email was from my late grandmother’s estate lawyer. My parents had received $50,000 from Grandma, specifically designated for my education years ago. They’d spent it and never told me. While I was working myself to exhaustion, they had my college fund and used it for vacations.

And then they dared to ask me to fund my sister. I thought that I had coped with the idea that my parents would never give me the love I wanted so much. But this email is more than I can bear at the moment. Please say something to ease my pain.



Judy