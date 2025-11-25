My Daughter Wanted Me to Pay for Her Wedding—I Gave Money to Someone Who Actually Deserved It

Hello, Bright Side,

My daughter recently got engaged and immediately asked me to cover her entire wedding. I told her, “I already helped you get the house.” I put a lot of money into her down payment, and she never had a problem taking that.

She laughed and called me cheap. She said, “You’ll die before you ever use all that money anyway.” It honestly hurt. I didn’t argue—I just said no.

For context, I also have a stepdaughter. Although she isn’t my daughter by blood, she’s always respected me, never demanded anything from me, and we’re pretty close.

After the way my daughter spoke to me, I decided I wasn’t going to fund anything for her wedding. I moved the “wedding money” I actually had into my stepdaughter’s tuition account. She didn’t ask for it—I just felt better helping someone who treats me decently.

My daughter found out and went ballistic, yelling that I had “chosen her over me,” “ruined her life,” and “destroyed her wedding.” Later, her fiancé called and said she was threatening to cancel the whole wedding because he couldn’t pay for the kind of wedding she wanted. He asked me to help.

I told him I’m done. If they can’t afford a big wedding, they can make it smaller. If they don’t want a small wedding, they can wait and save.

Yes, I’m her father, but that doesn’t mean I have to fund everything she wants, no matter how she treats me.

Jason