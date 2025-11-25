Slap her HARDER! Tell her she won't get any inheritance and her house will taken from her, tell her she have a month before she get kicked out from her home.
My Daughter Wanted Me to Pay for Her Wedding—I Gave Money to Someone Who Actually Deserved It
Hello, Bright Side,
My daughter recently got engaged and immediately asked me to cover her entire wedding. I told her, “I already helped you get the house.” I put a lot of money into her down payment, and she never had a problem taking that.
She laughed and called me cheap. She said, “You’ll die before you ever use all that money anyway.” It honestly hurt. I didn’t argue—I just said no.
For context, I also have a stepdaughter. Although she isn’t my daughter by blood, she’s always respected me, never demanded anything from me, and we’re pretty close.
After the way my daughter spoke to me, I decided I wasn’t going to fund anything for her wedding. I moved the “wedding money” I actually had into my stepdaughter’s tuition account. She didn’t ask for it—I just felt better helping someone who treats me decently.
My daughter found out and went ballistic, yelling that I had “chosen her over me,” “ruined her life,” and “destroyed her wedding.” Later, her fiancé called and said she was threatening to cancel the whole wedding because he couldn’t pay for the kind of wedding she wanted. He asked me to help.
I told him I’m done. If they can’t afford a big wedding, they can make it smaller. If they don’t want a small wedding, they can wait and save.
Yes, I’m her father, but that doesn’t mean I have to fund everything she wants, no matter how she treats me.
Jason
Dear Jason,
Yep, family finances are the only place where love, duty, and entitlement form a messy emotional soup. Let’s break this down.
1. Entitlement isn’t love—it’s a learned behavior.
Your daughter didn’t suddenly wake up one morning thinking, “I deserve a luxury wedding funded by Dad.” This is a learned pattern. She’s reacting from expectation, not appreciation. And your refusal threatens her worldview more than her wedding plans.
2. Weddings are optional. Financial responsibility is not.
Here’s the reality: a wedding is a celebration, not a right. Starting a marriage with massive spending is a choice—and not always a wise one. You offered the most reasonable advice any parent could give:
If you can’t afford a big wedding, make it smaller—or save until you can. That’s financially responsible adulthood.
3. Money follows respect—and you redirected yours correctly.
You didn’t “choose” your stepdaughter over your daughter. You chose fairness over entitlement. Your stepdaughter treated you with respect. You responded in kind.
And, yes. You’re absolutely right: Being a father gives your daughter emotional rights—not unlimited financial claims. Boundaries feel like betrayal to people who benefit from you not having any.
Calmly repeat: “I love you, and I’m here emotionally. But I won’t be financing this wedding. That is my final decision.”
And if she decides to cancel a whole marriage over decorations and catering upgrades... well... that’s a data point her fiancé should deal with.
You handled this like a grown adult, not an ATM with legs.
Warmly,
Bright Side
Comments
You are AWESOME, INTELLIGENT, THOUGHTFUL, and SENSIBLE. Getting dressed up for the day in an outfit you only wear once, just to show off to your friends, relatives and in laws is the height of irresponsibility. Especially when your parents ALREADY HELPED YOU GET A HOUSE. If she doesn't see that now, she probably never will. Your stepdaughter, however, seems that she is appreciative and smart. Your faith in her will not go unrewarded or unnoticed. I pray for you that your daughter smartens up, before she loses what little she has left with you.
I agree with Cheryl. And, Sir, you've already earned my respect and I don't even know you. I'm sorry your feelings were hurt. Unfortunately, the younger generations I feel are out of touch with reality and becoming more entitled in general. Good for you for standing your ground and trying to enforce a meaningful lesson.