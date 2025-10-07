I Pushed My Son to Get a Real Job, but It Shattered Our Family

Dear Bright Side,

I’m Liza, I raised three kids I’m actually proud of. My oldest daughter is a lawyer (27), my youngest daughter (20) is in medical school, but my middle son (25) still lives with us and refuses to get a job, saying he’s “working on his gaming career.” I push him to grow up and find work.

Last week, I decided to talk to him again, but he got defensive, we fought, and I called him a failure. The next morning, I went to his bedroom to apologize, but his bed was empty. There was a note and a check for $2,000.

I froze when I read it, “Mom, I can’t pretend like everything is fine. I know you don’t respect what I do, but it’s real work I’m pretty good at. Here’s $2,000 to pay you back for what you’ve spent on me. I was saving up for my own place to live, but I’m leaving now, so you won’t feel like I’m dragging you down.”

Turns out he’s a successful streamer. But, to be honest, I can’t shake the feeling that it’s not a real career, if we can even call this a career. Honestly, I’m embarrassed to tell people what he does. I’m torn between feeling proud that he’s independent and ashamed that his job is something that can’t be respected.

Am I wrong? I’m his mother, who is supposed to support him, after all.