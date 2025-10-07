I Pushed My Son to Get a Real Job, but It Shattered Our Family
Our reader pushed her son to get a “real job,” convinced his life was a waste. After a heated fight, he left home. But the reality behind his sudden departure forced her to face an uncomfortable truth. Did she fail as a mother?
Dear Bright Side,
I’m Liza, I raised three kids I’m actually proud of. My oldest daughter is a lawyer (27), my youngest daughter (20) is in medical school, but my middle son (25) still lives with us and refuses to get a job, saying he’s “working on his gaming career.” I push him to grow up and find work.
Last week, I decided to talk to him again, but he got defensive, we fought, and I called him a failure. The next morning, I went to his bedroom to apologize, but his bed was empty. There was a note and a check for $2,000.
I froze when I read it, “Mom, I can’t pretend like everything is fine. I know you don’t respect what I do, but it’s real work I’m pretty good at. Here’s $2,000 to pay you back for what you’ve spent on me. I was saving up for my own place to live, but I’m leaving now, so you won’t feel like I’m dragging you down.”
Turns out he’s a successful streamer. But, to be honest, I can’t shake the feeling that it’s not a real career, if we can even call this a career. Honestly, I’m embarrassed to tell people what he does. I’m torn between feeling proud that he’s independent and ashamed that his job is something that can’t be respected.
Am I wrong? I’m his mother, who is supposed to support him, after all.
HI Liza,
Yes, we believe that you were wrong to call him a failure. You see two daughters thriving in traditional, respectable fields and a son who broke away to pursue something you struggle to take seriously. But here’s the truth: your feelings of shame don’t change his success, and the way you handle this now will determine whether you keep or lose him.
- Stop framing his work as “not a real career.” That attitude is outdated. Streaming is a multi-billion-dollar industry with clear income streams: ads, subscriptions, sponsorships, donations. If your son has been saving $2,000 while living at home, he is already proving financial viability. Dismissing it only damages your relationship and undercuts his motivation.
- Separate your embarrassment from reality. You’re ashamed because his career doesn’t match traditional paths like law or medicine. That shame is yours, not his problem. His success doesn’t vanish because you don’t like the label. Stop comparing him to his siblings. Their careers don’t make his worthless.
- Acknowledge that you failed to understand the value of his work. He left because you called him a failure. You need to repair that. Acknowledge that you disrespected him. Do not add “but.” Any justification may erase the apology.
- Reset your expectations. Your son is 25, earning money. If you want him to contribute to your expenses, don’t hint at it—state the exact number or percentage you expect monthly. If you feel it’s time for him to live separately, say it clearly, not through fights. Independence is healthy at his age, and since he’s already financially capable, you can propose a timeline and boundaries. Frame it as a step toward adulthood.
