I Banned My Stepdaughter From Family Meals, My House Is Not a Master Chef Venue

“That hit me hard. My little one suddenly refused to eat anything I made. Amy basically turned her into her mini vegan ally overnight. I confronted Amy that evening — she just shrugged and said, ‘I was just playing.’ My husband came home, I told him everything, expecting at least a normal reaction. Instead, he said, ‘Amy has her own beliefs. She feels like an outsider already. If you keep acting like this, she’ll act out even more. And if she doesn’t feel welcome here, I’ll take her and leave.’

So now, apparently, I’m the villain for not wanting my 16-year-old stepdaughter to call my cooking disgusting and recruit my 5-year-old into her personal food crusade. I haven’t spoken to either of them for five days. My husband now cooks vegan meals for himself and Amy, and they invite our kids to join them. It feels like I’ve been cut out of my own family.

I’m torn. Part of me wants to stand my ground, because, honestly, this isn’t about food anymore. It’s about respect. But part of me also knows she’s a grieving teen, and I don’t want to make things worse.

Would I really be the bad one if I told my husband that I won’t be guilt-tripped into surrendering my role in my own home just because his daughter refuses to adapt even a little?”