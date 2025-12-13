13 Coworkers From Hell Who Took Workplace Drama to New Levels

During our office Secret Santa, my coworker Lisa gave me a silver ring with a tiny emerald. It was unexpectedly thoughtful, almost too nice for the $20 limit, and I remember feeling weirdly flattered. Since we’d always been friendly, I wore it a lot, assuming it was just a kind gesture.

This month, I noticed the stone had become a little loose. When I pressed on it, the emerald shifted slightly, as if the glue holding the setting had finally started to weaken. Worried I might lose it, I took the ring off and set it on my desk to inspect it more closely.

As I tilted it under the light, something caught my eye along the narrow inner edge of the band—tiny markings I’d never noticed before. I rotated the ring, squinting, and realized it wasn’t just wear or scratches. It was a line of engraving, so small it was practically invisible unless the setting moved just enough to reveal it.

Two words, etched in the metal:

“Hate you.”

I just sat there, ring in one hand, note in the other, trying to make sense of it. For a whole year I’d believed Sarah and I were on perfectly good terms. Now all I could think was: Was this a joke I was never meant to see? A mistake that slipped into the gift somehow? Or had she placed it there on purpose, knowing it would stay hidden until the ring started to fall apart?