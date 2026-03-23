My Parents Sold Their Home to Live in Airbnbs Without a Retirement Plan—And I Refuse to Sacrifice

Three years ago, my parents sold their paid-off house—their only nest egg—to live in luxury Airbnbs. They decided to “travel and live for themselves,” ignoring every financial planning warning I gave. They’ve been burning through home equity like it’s infinite, but the harsh reality is that their money will only last two more years.

The main problem started last month when they called and suggested that I should start “looking for a bigger place” for us all to share. I immediately refused. I told them I’m just a manager with a child, barely surviving the rat race, and I can’t fund their retirement. I thought that was the end of it, but the stories they told next were cruel.

They called one more time and suggested that I should sell my own car and move into a smaller apartment now to prove my love. They actually told me it was my turn to sacrifice since they “raised me.”

I am blinded by anger. Even though they are my family, their acts are cold. They are intentionally draining their fixed income on vacations, knowing full well I have no financial independence to catch them.

I am in a total panic. They have no asset management and no senior living plan. This moment has changed everything. I refuse to let their toxic lack of a plan destroy my daughter’s future.

I never thought my own parents would be so vicious, but I have to show them that I won’t let their choices become my heavy burden forever. I cannot afford the care they will eventually need because they chose to waste their money on a fantasy, and that cruel reality is something I have to face now before I am forced to pay for it later.

J.