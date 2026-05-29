10 Moments That Remind Us Kindness and Compassion Still Win Over Judgment in 2026

My best friend Elena is six months pregnant, single and totally broke. I’ve spent the last few months basically acting as her unpaid assistant, buying her groceries, cleaning her house, and driving her to every appointment.

Last week, she added me to a group chat with our other friends. She sent a message saying she needed “financial stability” and asked all of us to Venmo her $150 a month for the next year, like a mandatory subscription to her life.

I was floored. I’ve given her everything already. I replied, “Are you serious right now?” The group lost it. They called me heartless and cheap. Before I could explain that I’m literally broke from helping her, Elena blocked me and kicked me from the group.

I spent three days in a dark room, just fuming. I knew the baby shower was on Sunday. Even though I was blocked, I decided to show up just to get my spare house key back and tell them all to go to hell.

I walked into her backyard ready to scream. Everyone went dead silent. Elena walked up to me, holding a thick envelope. “The chat was a fake,” she said, looking terrified I was going to yell at her.

“We knew you were falling behind on your own rent because you were spending every dime on me. I knew you’d never accept charity, so I made myself the villain to see if you’d finally stand up for yourself.”

The $150 a month wasn’t for her. The group had been secretly pooling money for months to pay my rent arrears and car insurance as a thank-you.