10 Moments That Teach Us Why Happiness Often Starts With Compassion

My best friend got pregnant again after putting her previous child up for adoption. I snapped, “How can you be so irresponsible?” She just shrugged and left. We went no contact.

9 months later, she showed up at my door, holding a baby. My head spun when she said, “Please, could you listen first? I carried my sister’s baby. She has cancer and couldn’t carry a pregnancy.

After I gave my first child up for adoption, I realized I could handle pregnancy; I just couldn’t handle parenting at that time in my life. So I offered to be her surrogate.”

She handed me the baby. “This is my niece. My sister is in remission now because of the treatment she could finally get while I carried her daughter. I’m not irresponsible, I’m an aunt who loves her family.” Her sister appeared at the door, healthy and crying with gratitude.

I broke down, apologizing. My friend smiled and said, “I learned that giving life doesn’t always mean keeping it. Sometimes the kindest thing is knowing when to let go and when to hold on.”

She visits her niece every week now, and I’m the godmother. I almost lost my best friend because I couldn’t see that her greatest strength was knowing the difference between what she could give and what others needed.