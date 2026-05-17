10 Moments That Teach Us Compassion Is What Holds People Together

People
05/17/2026
10 Moments That Teach Us Compassion Is What Holds People Together

Sometimes the world, life, just feels like a LOT, so here are some stories about people being absolute legends. Some moments of random kindness that show there are still good people out there.

  • This kid in the park was trying to fix this super old vintage film camera and he looked like he was about to give up and cry because he probably spent his whole allowance on it. This older guy who was just sitting on a bench walked over and spent like two hours showing him exactly how the shutter mechanism worked.
    He even had some extra film in his bag and gave it to the kid for free so he could actually test it out right then. Didn’t even ask for anything, just wanted to pass on the knowledge and keep the hobby alive. It was so wholesome to watch them nerd out together for the whole afternoon.
Bright Side
Valerie Phythyon
just now

So some random man just happened to have a roll of film for a specific old vintage camera in his bag? If you're going to fabricate a story at least try to make it somewhat believable.

Reply
  • My best friend was getting married but her family is a total circus and they were blowing up her phone with drama every single day during the planning. She was literally vibrating with stress. I decided to go off script and told her to change her number for the month and give her family my contact info instead.
    I became the designated human shield. I spent weeks taking all the angry calls and passive aggressive texts so she could actually enjoy her engagement. It was a lot of emotional labor and it definitely cost me some peace, but seeing her walk down the aisle without a panic attack was the best reward.
Bright Side
  • I was at this toll bridge the other day and my card kept declining for some reason. I was literally sweating because there were like ten cars behind me and I felt like a total loser. The guy in the SUV behind me just leans out his window and yells, “All good boss I got u” and he paid for both of us before I could even say thanks.
    It wasn’t even a cheap toll either so he really saved my life and the lady in the booth just gave me this look like, “Wow, you got lucky.” Total legend move honestly and I stayed in a good mood for the rest of the week.
Bright Side
AI-generated image
  • I totally dropped my airpod down a storm drain like a complete idiot and I was just staring at it in despair because those things are way too expensive. These two skater kids stopped and spent like 20 minutes using chewing gum and a long wire they found in the back of their van to fish it out for me.
    They were so hyped when they finally got it back and it was covered in gross gunk but they didn’t care they just high fived me and skated off like it was nothing. Kids are alright, for real I was so impressed with their engineering skills lol.
Bright Side
  • My neighbor is this super quiet elderly lady and her fence blew down during a nasty storm last week that took out half the trees on the block. I woke up on Saturday and saw the guy from across the street who usually never talks to anyone and keeps to himself over there with a tool belt and wood just fixing the whole thing for her.
    He didn’t even knock on her door or ask for money he just did it and left before she even woke up. Some people are just built different and do good things when nobody is watching and it really changed how I view that guy.
Bright Side
  • I was at this metal concert and a girl in the front lost her glasses in the pit during a really heavy song. I thought they were goners for sure because it was pure chaos but like twelve big guys immediately stopped the movement and formed a protective circle. They all turned on their phone lights and started scanning the floor so nobody would step on them and crush them.
    They found them totally intact and she was so relieved she literally gave them all a group hug and they looked so bashful about it. Concert metal family is the best community hands down and they really looked out for her.
Bright Side
  • I totally forgot my wallet at the coffee shop and only realized it after the barista already made my complicated order with the oat milk and extra shots. I was so embarrassed and told her to just toss it since I couldn’t pay but the guy in line behind me just tapped his phone on the reader and said “don’t worry about it I’m having a good day and I want her to have one too.”
    I tried to get his venmo to pay him back but he just told me to do something nice for a stranger tomorrow instead. Definitely paid it forward the next day by buying some lunch for a homeless guy.
Bright Side
Samir Mehta
just now

This is called Charity Cycle which should keep moving without applying Brakes..

Reply
  • I was on a five hour flight and this toddler was absolutely losing his mind and screaming for the first two hours. The guy sitting next to the mom didn’t look annoyed at all even though he was trying to work on his laptop.
    He just put his stuff away and started making these hilarious origami birds and frogs out of napkins to distract the kid. He spent the rest of the flight playing little games with him so the mom could finally close her eyes and breathe for a bit.
Bright Side
  • I was at the library and saw a student fast asleep at a desk with a little note that said “please wake me at 3pm for my exam.” The librarian not only woke her up right on time but had a fresh cup of tea and a granola bar waiting for her because she looked “exhausted from all that studying.”
    She even whispered some words of encouragement and told her she was going to crush it. It was the sweetest thing I’ve seen in a minute and the girl looked like she was about to cry from the kindness of a complete stranger.
Bright Side
  • My 8yo daughter came home from school with chocolates. When I asked her, she said “My new friend gave it to me.” I didn’t think much of it. Then I found a drawing of her hugging a man. It creeped me out.
    Next day I went to pick her up. I saw a man in his 40s holding her bag. I ran up to confront him immediately. Apparently, he was the father of a boy in her class who has a really hard time making friends and gets picked on a lot.
    My daughter has been sitting with him every single day and sharing her snacks and this dad was so overwhelmed with gratitude that he wanted to thank her. He was just holding her bag for a second while she helped his son find his lost water bottle.
    It was such a beautiful moment of pure childhood kindness and I felt like a total jerk for being suspicious. The drawing was actually something she made for him to say “thank you for the candy.”
Bright Side

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads