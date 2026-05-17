15+ Stories That Prove Real Love Isn’t About Big Words—It’s About Quiet Decades Together

It really is incredible to talk to my papa who recently turned 90. He grew up as a very poor farmer, they didn’t even have running water in the house when he was a kid but he said it was common at the time.

They live a very modest but comfortable life. He said if he could see himself now and what he has through the eyes of his childhood self, he would think he was a millionaire! I was lucky enough that growing up, there was a path through the woods from our house to theirs on a small lake. He is the sweetest and wisest man I know.

He spends a lot of his time building clocks and my grandma makes the best sour dough bread known to man. They have a beautiful grandfather clock I hope to inherit one day, I still get excited when he asks me to wind it back up!