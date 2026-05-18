I worked as a dispatcher for construction products, first female in the company. It was not easy my first 6 months. No offense, everyone around me was male. One day, my horse passed away, this was afger the tragic loss of my daughter. I broke. I broke down hard. Snot bubble ugly crying. One driver, who notoriously taunted me, went toe to toe with me many times, wrapped his big burly arms around me and drove me home. When we got to my house, my hubby hugged him, thanking him for driving me home. Hebstaued, and helped bury my horse. He rhen told us the story of his life. We never went toe to toe again, hencomes over once a month for dinner now.