10 Stories That Remind Us the Best Workplaces Are Built on Care and Kindness
The places we work shape us in ways we rarely talk about. The hours, the deadlines, the small disappointments that pile up over time. And then occasionally something happens at work that surprises you so much it completely rewires what you thought a workplace could be. The people in these stories know exactly what that feels like. So do the leaders who gave it to them.
- I was a junior developer at a small company and I accidentally pushed a piece of code that broke our website for three hours on a Saturday. I was sure I was going to be fired. My team lead got on a call with me that afternoon, calmly walked through the fix with me, and when it was sorted he said, “Okay. Let’s debrief.”
I braced for the lecture. He asked me one question. “What did you learn?” I told him. He said, “Good. That’s the only debrief that matters.” Then he hung up.
On Monday morning he stood up in our team meeting and said, “I broke production on a Saturday seven years ago. It’s a rite of passage. Anyone who hasn’t yet, your turn is coming.” Three people laughed and admitted they’d done it too.
I’m a senior developer now at a different company. I run my team that exact way.
- I had a panic attack at my desk on a Wednesday afternoon. Full on, in the open office, in front of about twenty people. My boss walked over, picked up my bag, walked me out to her car, and drove me home herself. She didn’t say much in the car.
When we got to my apartment she walked me to the door and said, “Tomorrow’s not a workday. We’ll talk Friday.” I went in on Friday expecting some kind of conversation. Instead she had moved my desk to a quieter corner of the office, ordered me a better chair, and adjusted my schedule so I had Mondays off for the next two months while I got things sorted out.
She never asked me to explain what had happened. I tried to thank her once. She said, “You’d do the same for me.” I would. I have, twice, since.
- My grandmother passed on a Tuesday. I told my manager I’d be flying out the next morning for the funeral and I’d be back Friday. She said okay, gave me a hug, and that was that.
When I landed back home on Friday night there was a card waiting on my doormat from the entire team. Twelve handwritten notes. Some of them barely knew me. One of the partners had written half a page about his own grandmother. There was also a meal kit subscription paid for the next month.
I had never told them my grandmother had been the one who taught me to cook. My manager had asked my mother on the phone what would actually help. I have been at that company for five years. I will leave when they close it down and not a day before.
- I had to bring my 4-year-old to work one day because his daycare closed unexpectedly. I was a wreck. I had three deadlines and no plan. My CEO walked past my desk, saw my kid coloring on the floor, and didn’t even break stride.
He just said, “Bring him to my office, I have a bigger floor.” My son spent the day on the CEO’s office floor with crayons and one of those little airport meals from the executive kitchen. The CEO took one of my meetings standing in the hallway so my son could keep using his desk.
At the end of the day my son told me, very seriously, “That man is my best friend now.” I have been at that company for nine years. I have brought my son in three more times. He still asks about his best friend.
- My company was going through layoffs and our entire team was waiting in dread. Our director called us into a conference room one Friday morning, looking absolutely awful, and told us he’d been laid off himself. Then he told us none of us had been.
He had spent the entire previous week fighting with leadership for our jobs. He had taken the cut himself. He told us he wasn’t sharing this for sympathy, he just wanted us to know that we mattered to him and that we should not believe anyone who told us our work hadn’t counted. He shook each of our hands on the way out of the room and was gone by lunchtime.
Three of us got in our cars and drove to his house that evening. We are all still in touch six years later. He is still the best boss I have ever had.
- We had a coworker named Ben who was older than the rest of us and not particularly tech savvy. People made jokes behind his back. He came to me one afternoon, embarrassed, and asked if I could quietly teach him how to use the new project management software.
He said his manager had been getting frustrated with him. I started staying after work twice a week to help him. He picked it up faster than I expected.
Two months later he gave the all hands training session on that exact software. Nobody knew I had taught him. He didn’t say. He just stood up there and ran a flawless session in front of forty people.
After the meeting he came to my desk, set down a small cake, and said, “Thank you for not making me feel stupid.” That cake was the best thing I have ever eaten at work.
- I was three weeks into my first job out of college when my dad had a heart attack. I called my manager from the hospital parking lot in a panic, terrified about what it would mean for my probation period.
He listened for about ten seconds and then said, "Stop talking. Go be with your dad. The job is fine. The job will always be fine. Your dad won't always be." I was on leave for two weeks.
When I came back, he had quietly redistributed my work without making it a thing, kept my desk exactly as I'd left it, and never once mentioned the time I'd missed. My dad recovered.
I have been at that company for seven years now. I have turned down two offers from other firms. The first thing I tell every new hire is the story about my first month.
- I’d been at the same firm for eleven years and never once taken a sick day. I came in with a 102 fever in the middle of a project deadline because that was just the culture. My manager noticed, walked into my office at 11am, took my laptop off my desk without asking, and said, “Go home. I’ll handle it.”
She handled it. She covered three of my meetings that afternoon and emailed me at 6pm to tell me to take the next day off too. Nobody had ever done that for me. I cried in my car on the way home.
I have worked twice as hard for her ever since, not because she expects it, but because for the first time in eleven years I felt like a person to my employer. She got promoted last year. She brought me with her. I would walk through fire for that woman.
- My coworker started crying mid pitch in front of our biggest client of the year. None of us knew at the time that her younger brother had passed unexpectedly the night before. She had told no one. She had walked into that meeting trying to hold it together because the company depended on it.
Our boss waited until the client left, then tore into her in front of the whole team. “You embarrassed all of us,” he said. She didn’t speak. She walked out and quit the next day. We thought that was the end of the story.
At 7am the next morning her name lit up our group chat. I went silent when I read it. She had written that she had been quietly building her own startup for over a year, that she had already secured two investors, and that what had happened the day before had simply made it official.
She invited any of us who wanted to work somewhere we were treated like human beings to come with her. By that afternoon, twenty of us had handed in our resignations. The company shut down within the month.
I have been working at her startup for two years now. She still tells the story sometimes, gently, at team dinners. She always ends it the same way. “The worst day of my life,” she says, “is the reason all of you are here.” None of us argue with that.
- My wife, Jess, is 8 months pregnant. One day, I ran into her boss and asked how things were going. She looked at me strangely and said, “Jess left months ago.” I froze.
When I asked Jess about it, she started crying and then finally told me the truth. She had actually been let go early in her pregnancy after fainting at work once. The company called it “policy-related,” but she felt embarrassed and never told me.
Her old coworkers had found out what happened and quietly stepped in. One of them had helped her adjust her resume, another had connected her with freelance work, and a third had even told her boss she was “still part of the team” so she wouldn’t feel completely cut off socially.
After the truth came out, Jess said she was more ashamed of lying than losing the job itself. A few weeks later, we visited one of her coworkers together. Jess cried again, but this time it was gratitude, not shame.
What’s the moment that made you realize you’d found the right place to work? Tell us in the comments.
We talk a lot about ambition and grind and almost never about the colleagues who quietly held the door open for us along the way. The truth is that most careers are not built alone. They are built by the people who chose to be decent when they didn’t have to be. Those are the names worth remembering, and the ones worth saying out loud.
Read next: 10 Office Stories Where Kindness Led to Real Success for Employees