13 Touching Moments That Show Kind People Carry Umbrellas for Storms That Aren’t Theirs

Someone left flowers on my doorstep every Sunday for 3 weeks. No note or name. I asked neighbors. Nobody knew anything.

One morning I woke up early and looked out the window. I had to hold onto the wall because the person walking up my steps was my husband. He was holding a small bunch of flowers he’d picked up from the 24-hour grocery store down the street.

He said, “After we lost the baby you stopped opening the curtains. You stopped going outside. I didn’t know what to say. Everything I tried came out wrong.

So I just started leaving something at the door. Something small. So every Monday you’d have a reason to open it.”

His voice cracked. “I know flowers don’t fix anything. I just needed you to know someone was showing up for you even when it didn’t feel like it.”