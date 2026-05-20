10 Moments That Remind Us Blended Families Are About Patience and Kindness

I am a stepmom of a 9-year-old little boy. Bio mom hasn’t been around since he was 3-4 and wasn’t much involved before. I came into his life a little over two years ago, and it has been the best two years of my life. He asked me to be his mommy the week I moved in with my now-husband. When my husband asked me to marry him, my little boy wrote me a letter again asking me to be his mommy.