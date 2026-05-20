Top 10 Stories That Remind Us Compassion and Humanity Can Hide in the Last Place We’d Look

My son threw a baseball through the window of the neighborhood “grump” who never talks to anyone and keeps his lawn perfect. I walked over to his house with my son in tow, ready to pay for the glass and endure a lecture on discipline. The old man came to the door, looked at the shattered glass, and then looked at my son’s terrified face.

He disappeared inside for a second and came back out with an older, better-quality leather mitt. He told my son that he’d been aiming too high and spent the afternoon teaching him how to properly throw a curveball. He wouldn’t even let me pay for the window, saying the “coaching session” was payment enough.