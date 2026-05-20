18 Summer Pedicure Colors That Will Be Everywhere in 2026
Bright Ombre Pedicure
Blending pink, orange, and neon shades creates a sunset-inspired look that feels playful and energetic. This colorful gel manicure is perfect for vacations, beach outfits, and bold summer nail art.
Soft Pink Pedicure
This delicate shade gives toes a clean and polished appearance, even though for some it might look boring. The quiet luxury nails aesthetic is still huge in summer 2026, especially with glossy gel nails finishes.
Pearl Pedicure
A soft reflective shimmer creates an elegant glazed nails effect that looks expensive and feminine. This style catches sunlight beautifully and works perfectly for minimalist summer looks.
Colorful Swirl Pedicure
Curved abstract lines make pedicures look more artistic and modern this season. Bright combinations instantly add movement and personality to simple nail designs.
Turquoise Pedicure
The tropical blue-green shade feels fresh, vibrant and vacation-ready. Some might find it outdated, but it pairs especially well with white outfits, sandals, and beach accessories during summer.
Neon Green Pedicure
Bold neon shades are becoming one of the biggest statement trends of 2026. This eye-catching nail polish instantly adds energy and a futuristic vibe to any look.
Gold Shimmer Pedicure
Tiny sparkling particles give toes a luxurious glowing effect in the sunlight. The finish feels glamorous without being overwhelming, making it ideal for both vacations and evenings out.
Floral Print Pedicure
Small flowers and delicate details create a romantic, feminine summer aesthetic. These nail designs look especially beautiful over nude nails or soft pastel bases.
Cherry Red Pedicure
A deep glossy red remains one of the most timeless pedicure choices. The rich color feels elegant, confident, and slightly dramatic in the best way.
Peach Pedicure
Warm peachy tones brighten the skin and create a soft fresh look for summer. The shade feels lighter than orange while still adding noticeable color and warmth.
French Pedicure
Thin white tips combined with glossy nude nails continue to dominate elegant beauty trends. This classic look always appears clean, polished, and effortlessly stylish.
Silver Shimmer Pedicure
Reflective metallic finishes are making a huge comeback this season. The cool-toned sparkle creates a trendy chrome nails effect that stands out beautifully in open shoes.
Bright Stripe Pedicure
Colorful stripes instantly make a pedicure feel more dynamic and playful. Mixing several nail colors in one design creates a cheerful summer mood.
Black Pedicure
Dark glossy finishes are trending as a sleek, minimalist alternative to bright summer shades. The strong contrast looks especially striking with sandals and silver jewelry.
Sky Blue Pedicure
Soft airy blue tones bring a calm and refreshing feeling to summer nail art. This shade pairs beautifully with denim, linen outfits, and beachwear.
Lilac Pedicure
Pastel purple shades continue to trend thanks to their soft, feminine appearance. The color adds personality while still looking delicate and elegant.
White Pedicure
A crisp white finish instantly enhances a summer tan and creates a clean luxury look. This versatile gel manicure style works with absolutely every outfit.
Yellow Pedicure
Sunny shades are adding playful energy to nail trends in 2026. From soft butter nails tones to bright neon versions, yellow feels cheerful and modern this summer.
Quiet luxury nails did it without announcing themselves. Summer 2026 pedicure trends proved that the right nail color at the right nail salon can change the entire feeling of the season.
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