18 Summer Pedicure Colors That Will Be Everywhere in 2026

Girls stuff
05/20/2026
18 Summer Pedicure Colors That Will Be Everywhere in 2026

Summer 2026 pedicure trends are dominating nail salons and these nail colors are taking over. Chrome nails, glazed nails, ombre nails — the gel manicure shades and nail designs redefining what summer pedicure season looks like right now.

Bright Ombre Pedicure

Blending pink, orange, and neon shades creates a sunset-inspired look that feels playful and energetic. This colorful gel manicure is perfect for vacations, beach outfits, and bold summer nail art.

Soft Pink Pedicure

This delicate shade gives toes a clean and polished appearance, even though for some it might look boring. The quiet luxury nails aesthetic is still huge in summer 2026, especially with glossy gel nails finishes.

Pearl Pedicure

A soft reflective shimmer creates an elegant glazed nails effect that looks expensive and feminine. This style catches sunlight beautifully and works perfectly for minimalist summer looks.

Colorful Swirl Pedicure

Curved abstract lines make pedicures look more artistic and modern this season. Bright combinations instantly add movement and personality to simple nail designs.

Turquoise Pedicure

The tropical blue-green shade feels fresh, vibrant and vacation-ready. Some might find it outdated, but it pairs especially well with white outfits, sandals, and beach accessories during summer.

Neon Green Pedicure

Bold neon shades are becoming one of the biggest statement trends of 2026. This eye-catching nail polish instantly adds energy and a futuristic vibe to any look.

Gold Shimmer Pedicure

Tiny sparkling particles give toes a luxurious glowing effect in the sunlight. The finish feels glamorous without being overwhelming, making it ideal for both vacations and evenings out.

Floral Print Pedicure

Small flowers and delicate details create a romantic, feminine summer aesthetic. These nail designs look especially beautiful over nude nails or soft pastel bases.

Cherry Red Pedicure

A deep glossy red remains one of the most timeless pedicure choices. The rich color feels elegant, confident, and slightly dramatic in the best way.

Peach Pedicure

Warm peachy tones brighten the skin and create a soft fresh look for summer. The shade feels lighter than orange while still adding noticeable color and warmth.

French Pedicure

Thin white tips combined with glossy nude nails continue to dominate elegant beauty trends. This classic look always appears clean, polished, and effortlessly stylish.

Silver Shimmer Pedicure

Reflective metallic finishes are making a huge comeback this season. The cool-toned sparkle creates a trendy chrome nails effect that stands out beautifully in open shoes.

Bright Stripe Pedicure

Colorful stripes instantly make a pedicure feel more dynamic and playful. Mixing several nail colors in one design creates a cheerful summer mood.

Black Pedicure

Dark glossy finishes are trending as a sleek, minimalist alternative to bright summer shades. The strong contrast looks especially striking with sandals and silver jewelry.

Sky Blue Pedicure

Soft airy blue tones bring a calm and refreshing feeling to summer nail art. This shade pairs beautifully with denim, linen outfits, and beachwear.

Lilac Pedicure

Pastel purple shades continue to trend thanks to their soft, feminine appearance. The color adds personality while still looking delicate and elegant.

White Pedicure

A crisp white finish instantly enhances a summer tan and creates a clean luxury look. This versatile gel manicure style works with absolutely every outfit.

Yellow Pedicure

Sunny shades are adding playful energy to nail trends in 2026. From soft butter nails tones to bright neon versions, yellow feels cheerful and modern this summer.

Quiet luxury nails did it without announcing themselves. Summer 2026 pedicure trends proved that the right nail color at the right nail salon can change the entire feeling of the season.

Read next: 15 Nail Color Combos So Extraordinary They Dominate Summer 2026

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