13 Real Workplace Stories That Remind Us Kindness Doesn’t Go Unnoticed

Gosh, my previous boss was just a fantastic person. He treated everyone equally, and had the steadfast belief that every single person could be a leader if given the right opportunity. So that’s what he did — give every single person in the workplace the opportunity to be a leader. If you wanted it, it was there for you.

He sent me to professional development courses when he saw it was something I showed interest in. He asked me to lead meetings. He would introduce me to high up officials not by job title, but by stating my name and telling them about something important I contributed to work lately in the last few months.

I respected him because he respected me so much, but I never felt like he was “bossing” me around. He’d always meet with you like you were having a conversation and take your comments seriously. He admitted when he made mistakes and would ask for your suggestions to improve things, and then actually use them and give you credit when they worked.

I never thought I would admire a boss so much, but I delivered part of his eulogy after he passed from cancer last year. I miss him so much and don’t think I’ll ever enjoy work again like I did when I worked for him.