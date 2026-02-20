My Boss Tried to Push Me to Retire Early for a Younger Hire—Now HR Is Involved

Hello Bright Side!

So yeah, this has been eating at me and I need some outside perspective because my brain is doing backflips right now. I’ve worked at this company for 24 years. Like, I’ve seen three CEOs, multiple restructurings, and at least one printer-related meltdown. This place has basically been my second home.

A few months ago, they hired this young employee, “Amy.” Nice enough. Fresh out of school vibes. My boss told me she was going to “help me out” with my workload. Cool, whatever, I was not precious about it. I figured I would just mentor her.