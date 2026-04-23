I Refused to Work With My Ex-Boss Who Humiliated Me, Now HR Is Involved

Hello Bright Side,



So this has been sitting with me for a while and I genuinely don’t know if I handled it the right way. About a year ago, I had a boss who called me “the weakest link” in front of a client. Not as a joke or feedback, just blunt and humiliating. I remember trying to hold it together while my face was burning, and the client suddenly getting very interested in their notes. The room went quiet and she just... kept going like that was normal.