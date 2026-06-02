16 Real Office Stories That Prove Every Workplace Has at Least One Unforgettable Character
We come to the office to work — but the real comedy starts the moment you put down your coffee, open the door, and meet the people sharing your space. These 16 real office moments are exactly that kind of unexpected workday plot twist. No dress code in the world is stronger than the genuine, slightly absurd personalities sitting at the next desk.
- I worked in a call center with only women, and the neighboring department was in sales — all guys there. We were waiting for the arrival of the CEO and his entourage, everyone was on edge. And somehow I tore my nylon tights, and we had a strict dress code.
My boss rushed over, handed me some money, and said, “Quickly go ask the guys to run and buy you some tights.” I dashed out, grabbed the first guy I saw, and gave him the task. I waited in the changing room.
He brought back the tights for me, I changed, and we both ran as the inspection had already arrived. He said, “Phew, we made it!” and we burst into the meeting room where everyone was gathered.
And suddenly everyone stared at us wide-eyed, and my boss turned red, then pale, then red again... Long story short, I had unknowingly sent the CEO himself to get me tights! He didn’t mind and went ahead, saving me from his own inspection.
- The boss called me into his office and said, “Your coworkers complain that you behave provocatively and try to steal other women’s husbands!” I nearly fell off my chair. I decided to find out what was going on.
It turned out that 3 ladies from the accounting department had filed a complaint against me because their husbands, who pick them up after work, look “overly enthusiastic” in my direction when I walk past them in the corridor.
And here’s a line from the complaint: “She smells of some attention-grabbing perfume. This undermines family values!” Oh, really!
We have a new coworker in our office. He’s super sociable. He settled in quickly, and he knows his way around computers.
- A coworker came to work with her child. I noticed the kid was sitting there looking sad. I asked, “What’s wrong?”
He sighed and said, “Mom always told me that she works with a bunch of clowns. And there’s none!”
- My former boss conducted a survey among the staff, asking, “Do you like poetry?” I don’t, and I said so right away, at which our suck-up squad clicked their tongues, like, how could you not!
Well, the boss gathered these literary critics in the office and read them poetry until 4 a.m., and they didn’t have the courage to say goodbye and leave — they sat and listened.
- It was summer, very hot, and our office didn’t have air conditioning. So, with my supervisor’s permission, I bought a fan and placed it by my desk.
I was quite pleased for the first few days, until one day I arrived at work to find my fan at the senior sales manager’s desk (who isn’t my boss). You should have seen his face when I reclaimed my fan.
He even tried to pull rank, claiming that as a senior manager, he was entitled to more privileges than I was. But that didn’t help him, and I took the fan back.
I came back from vacation and found a fort on my desk. Coworkers said it’s an affordable housing program for young professionals.
- When we were young, my husband and I worked for the same company. When we were hired, we were strictly told not to reveal that we were married — it wasn’t encouraged. We had different last names, and the company was large, so we managed to keep it a secret.
About 5 years into our work, a new head of the marketing department joined us — her name was Mary. She was a very charming, lively, and smart girl, and we became friends.
One time at a corporate event, Mary confided in me that she really liked the head of the logistics department — Sam (my husband), and intended to “go after him seriously.” I was a bit flustered and couldn’t think of anything smarter than to wish her good luck.
For almost a year, she pursued him — quite skillfully I might add — and I watched it unfold. And Sam was so engrossed in his work that he didn’t notice a thing. And Mary was getting frustrated. She would tell me what a brick wall he was.
Honestly, on one hand, I felt like confessing to her and calming her enthusiasm, but on the other hand, the whole intrigue was quite thrilling for me. A year later, my secret was revealed, but that’s a whole other story.
- I worked at a company with the chief manager Anna. When we had lunch, she often made indignant comments like, “How can you eat animals?” and the like.
We didn’t pay much attention to it until one day she came in with a new bag, and the other girls in the office asked, “Is it leather?” To which Anna replied that she simply couldn’t carry bags made from faux leather! Double standards are like that.
What do you know about tight-knit teams?
- I worked part-time as a cleaner in a large chain store. My responsibilities included, among other things, cleaning the so-called kitchen for employees: I had to wipe tables, sinks, windowsills, and cabinet doors.
There were always a lot of dirty cups in that kitchen. The first time, I washed them, which left me without enough time for my main duties. I asked the head cleaner whether I was supposed to do it, and it turned out I wasn’t.
The head cleaner gave me some advice: “If they hassle you for not washing the dishes, don’t argue, just tell them, ’I’ll clean the toilets first and then come to the kitchen.’” At first, I didn’t get the joke, but when asked about the dishes, I replied as the head cleaner suggested.
I returned to the kitchen, and all the cups were washed and neatly arranged on the shelf. A useful tip from an experienced woman!
- At work, we don’t know each other’s salaries. One coworker complained that she didn’t earn enough and had to save on literally everything!
She would walk around the office, getting a tea bag from one person, borrowing some sugar from another, and taking a cookie from a third. And this went on almost every day for quite a while.
Then one day, this coworker arrived at work in a new car! Turns out, she was saving up for it.
Sometimes someone from work takes the bathroom key home. Today we got a new keychain.
- I work in a mall. Once it started snowing, I brought a change of shoes to work so I wouldn’t have to stand in winter boots all day.
One day I’m scrolling through the photo reports from work and I see my coworker wearing my winter boots outside! I don’t mind, but it would have been polite to ask first. I’d noticed this arrogance in him before with other things and realized that talking wouldn’t help here, I needed to act the same way so he could understand — then it’d get through to him.
On the next workday, I wore my coworker’s windbreaker to unload goods. He later texted me asking why his windbreaker was dirty and smelly. Like, he doesn’t want anyone wearing his stuff, especially without asking! I then sent him a picture of my shoes on his feet, and all questions and complaints somehow disappeared.
We no longer talked or interacted after that. And I’m very happy about it!
- At work, they banned eating in the offices — only in the office dining room. But it was my birthday. I cut a piece of cake during the celebration in the permitted zone and decided to sneak it back to my desk so I could work and have tea.
I was spotted on the cameras. They made me write an explanation. I wrote: “I had no intention to break the rule. I brought the cake for the purpose of getting to know the team.” I was let off the hook.
Occasionally I wear my T-Rex costume to work to bring my coworkers some joy.
- Once at work, I entered a neighboring department after lunch, and there was a strong unpleasant smell. I said, “What’s this smell? You should probably air it out!” One of the guys sarcastically replied, “Well, before you came in, it didn’t smell like that.”
Of course, I was offended, but afterward, the women from that department explained that they have a tradition: in the fall, each of them ferments cabbage using their own recipe, and then they bring it in jars and have a tasting session to see whose is the tastiest.
I came in right after such a tasting session. That sarcastic guy later apologized to me for his joke.
- Once a young guy, named Victor, joined our team. On the first day, we sat down for lunch (everyone brought their own food and we ate at a common table). Almost everyone had finished eating, but Victor was a bit slow. Someone said to him:
“Do you know the seaman’s code?” (Hinting that the last one has to clean the table).
He replied:
“Yes, I know it.”
After lunch, the table was still dirty.
Someone said to him again:
“Victor, why is the table dirty? You said you knew the seaman’s code!”
He replied:
“Yeah, I know: throw the dishes overboard after eating!”
- I worked at this company. The boss was nitpicking everyone there, but couldn’t find any reason to do so with me.
One day, HR calls me in and says, “Nataly, the boss filed a complaint against you. He doesn’t like that you go to the ladies’ room too often. He’s counted that you go an average of 6 times a day there. That’s way too much!”
He really had to go to such lengths to find a reason to pick on the best employee! I quit a month later.
A coworker was going on vacation. He is very particular about his workspace and doesn’t like when things are moved or rearranged.
- Came to work, tossed my things on the desk, and immediately ran to make coffee in the kitchen, trying to wake up a bit.
There were some coworkers, and one of them was talking about her morning routine: “Oh, I got up at 5 a.m. as usual, did some exercises, drank a carrot smoothie, went for a run, came back and ate a protein omelet with veggies. On the way to work, I even read a book and started doing some work assignments!”
And here I am, just quietly standing there, because in my morning I only manage to wake up, make breakfast for my husband, clean up the cat’s litter box, get dressed, and hit the road. Cool!
- We had a corporate event coming up, and the boss suggested a themed party. Everyone had to dress up as a movie character. My coworkers reacted differently, but I immediately agreed because it would be fun.
Then I was down with an illness for a couple of days. But I couldn’t miss the corporate event. I picked a character from a Western, bought a cowboy outfit, showed up all dressed up at the office, and saw everyone in ordinary clothes.
It turned out that while I was sick, my coworkers convinced the boss to drop the dress code to avoid expenses. But I became the star of the evening — everyone wanted to take a picture with a cowboy!
You don’t really choose your coworkers, and the strange ones almost always become the stories you tell for years. All of it is the actual job — at least the part nobody tells you about at the interview. And honestly, the best coworkers — even the slightly absurd ones — are the reason we willingly walk through the office door at all.
Read next: 13 Real Job Interview Stories That Quietly Turned Into Comedy Nobody Was Ready For