10 Stories That Prove Kindness and Empathy Stay With You Long Even When Everything Else Fades

$300 gone from our account every week for 8 months. Never questioned it. Last week, a hospital called, my husband was emergency contact for a woman. Before he could explain, I drove there. I asked for the patient's name. The nurse said it and my legs gave out. I hadn't heard that name in 4 years.

It was my mother's name. I walked into her room. She didn't recognize me. She's not the woman I remember. She can't cook. Can't dress herself. Most days she doesn't know what year it is. My husband found out through my aunt 8 months ago and had been paying for her care ever since. The photos on his phone were updates, her eating, her in the garden, her sleeping. He never told me. When I asked why, he said, "You chose to walk away. I respect that. But I couldn't let her be alone."