16 Heartwarming Flea Market Finds That Proved Old Junk Hides Real Joy

So I was a seller with a stall at a local flea market. Then out of nowhere a crazy old man starts rambling and pulling all sorts of stuff out of a trolley and putting it on my table amongst my stuff insisting I buy something from him.

Most of it was not very interesting except for this piece. He wanted 80 euro for it but I talked him down to 15. After all he approached me, I didn’t ask for it! I am actually really pleased with it and suspect it is actually worth more than 80 euro, let alone 15.