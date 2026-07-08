12 Stories That Remind Us Empathy Knows No Age, Even When Kids Are the Ones Teaching It

I was at a supermarket when a young girl suddenly approached me and said, "I'm $2 short. Can you help me? I'm an orphan." I felt bad for her, so I gave her $5. The next week, I saw her again. This time she came up to me and said, "I'm $3 short. Can you help me? My mom is sick." I recognized her immediately and pointed out that she'd told me a completely different story the week before. Without saying another word, she grabbed her cart and ran. As I stood there, an employee shook his head and said, "Did you give her money? She does this all the time. We didn't realize she was back again. We're very sorry." I nodded, feeling foolish. Then he added, "But she never keeps the money." I looked at him, confused. He pointed toward the checkout lanes. "Every time she gets a few dollars from someone, she uses it to cover other customers who come up short. Mostly elderly people who quietly put things back because they can't afford them." I didn't believe him until he told me the full story. "We've asked her why she does it. She said when she was little, her mom was sick and often couldn't work. More than once, she watched her stand at a checkout, counting coins and quietly putting groceries back because they didn't have enough money. Her mom passed a few years later, and she's been on her own ever since. That's why she can't stand seeing people leave a store without the things they need." The following week, I saw her again. Before she could say anything, I walked up to her first and handed her $5. She immediately shook her head. "No. I can't take it." I told her I knew she'd been using the money to help other shoppers. She looked embarrassed and stared at the floor. "I just wanted to help people," she said. "Then help them honestly," I replied. "You don't get to do a good thing by lying to strangers." Her eyes filled with tears. "I know." Then she showed me a small collection jar she'd placed near the customer service desk with the manager's permission. A sign on it read: For customers who come up short at checkout. The employee later told me she'd stopped approaching people and started volunteering at the store's food drive instead. She still helped struggling shoppers. The difference was that she no longer had to trick anyone into doing it.