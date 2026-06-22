10 Moments Teaching Us Compassion and Kindness Still Bring Happiness and Self-Care to Every Heart in 2026

A teacher came into my shop one afternoon and asked if he could charge his phone for an hour. We don’t usually allow it but he looked exhausted and it was raining outside and I just said yes. He sat near the outlet, had a coffee, didn’t bother anyone, and left when his phone was charged.

About 10 minutes after he walked out I went to unplug his charger and noticed something I didn’t recognize. His phone was gone, but he had left something else plugged in instead. A small device, palm sized, with a screen and wires I didn’t recognize. I had no idea what it was.

I showed my manager and she said call 911 immediately. I called. 2 officers arrived, examined it carefully, and then one of them just said, “Turn it on.” I pressed the button on the side.

It was a digital photo frame. The slideshow started running and I just stood there watching it. Photos of our street. Our neighborhood. Strangers holding doors open for each other.

A man helping an elderly woman with her groceries in the rain. A group of kids helping a shop owner pick up boxes that had fallen outside. Our shop was in one of the photos, the front window, a woman inside visible through the glass, that was me, and the caption underneath said “the ones who say yes.”

He was a photography teacher who had been documenting small acts of kindness around the neighborhood for 2 years with his students as a classroom project. He had been leaving these frames in shops that had shown him generosity, one at a time, as a thank you.

The frame is still plugged in behind our counter. Every customer who sees it asks about it. We tell them the whole story every single time.