10 Acts of Kindness Proving Heavy Hearts Can Still Find Room for Compassion and Happiness Right Now

My son went missing when he was 6. My husband blamed me and left. I worked nights for 11 years after that. I cleaned offices downtown after everyone else had gone home. I won’t go into the details of either. I just kept going.

Last month I was on the third floor of an office building, working my way through the desks around 1am, when I found a child’s drawing. The desk had that feel to it, crayons in the pen holder, a little chair pulled up next to the adult one, family photographs everywhere. Someone’s grandkid came in sometimes. The drawing was a person floating in a cloud with their arms open. At the bottom, in that wobbly way small children write, it said: “Grandpa in the sky will help me find my friend who moved away.”

I just stood there.

It’s a kid’s drawing. The grandfather is probably someone’s lovely retired dad who brings his grandchild to the office on Fridays. The friend probably moved to another suburb. There’s nothing mysterious about any of it. But I’d spent 11 years telling myself that lost things stay lost. And some kid had left a drawing on a desk I happened to be cleaning that night, about someone in a cloud with their arms open, completely certain that lost things can still be found.

I photographed it before I moved on. I still have it on my phone. I haven’t told anyone about it until now.