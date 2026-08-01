13 Teachers Whose Compassion and Kindness Completely Rewrote Their Students’ Lives

A good teacher can make a difference that lasts a lot longer than grades on a report card. It might be something like a kind word, taking the time to talk to you after class, or just being nice to you when you need it. These are the things that can help a student who is having a hard time feel better about themselves. The things we remember from school are not always the things we learned from books or wrote down in class. A lot of the time, we learn from people being kind to us, being patient with us, and making us feel like we are really heard.

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