10 Relatives Who Helped Even When Difficult Situations Divided the Family

When my uncle suddenly started disappearing for hours every weekend and renting a private apartment downtown, my aunt was entirely convinced he was seeing someone else. My dad finally confronted him about the secret lease. “If she finds out what I’m doing in that apartment, it will absolutely ruin her,” my uncle snapped.

Yesterday, we followed him and my legs gave out when I saw him with a little girl, holding the child’s hand as she took her very first shaky steps. The apartment wasn’t a hideout; it was a temporary “safe house” my uncle had been funding for a young mother and her daughter. He hadn’t told my aunt because the mother was the daughter of my aunt’s high school best friend, a woman my aunt had lost to a tragic accident years ago.

He knew that if my aunt saw this little girl, who looked exactly like her departed friend, the grief would have overwhelmed her before she could be of any help. He had spent his weekends scrubbing floors, assembling a crib, and helping this woman get back on her feet so that when he finally did introduce them, it wouldn’t be a situation of trauma, but one of healing. He was protecting my aunt’s heart until he could turn a tragedy into a beautiful homecoming.