10 Sibling Moments That Teach Us Compassion and Wisdom Are What Keep Us Together

You are very fortunate to have a brother like you do. I hope you thank him every opportunity you get to, because life is short and you never know when it could be his or your "time". I've learned to always say what you need to say to loved ones, because tomorrow may be too late.

God Bless you and your brother and the rest of your family. You have been truly blessed with a gift from God. Your parents obviously raised both of you very well. Take care of each other and give lots of hugs to those who matter...Scatter Kindness, as my Grandfather used to always say! God Bless❣️