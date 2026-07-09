10 Workplace Stories That Prove Compassion Creates Better Leaders

I landed my dream job. The interview went great until the CEO asked, “Are you married?” Caught off guard, I asked, “Why is that relevant?” He replied, “If you start here, your personal life is our business.” I walked out on the spot. As I left the building, HR ran up to me and said something that made my head spin.

HR caught up to me, smiling, and asked me to give her just one minute. “Please don’t leave,” she said. “The CEO has a terrible habit of delivering good news with the worst possible jokes. What he meant was that when someone gets married, has a baby, or goes through a difficult time, we treat them like family, we celebrate with generous gifts, extra time off, and support when they need it most.” A few moments later, the CEO came outside, apologized sincerely for how his words had sounded, and admitted his sense of humor had cost them great candidates before. Hearing genuine regret instead of excuses, I gave the interview another chance, and later learned the stories were true. From wedding gifts and meal trains for new parents to employees quietly raising money for coworkers facing hardships, I realized that the greatest compassion and kindness at work sometimes come from the people who make the worst first impression.