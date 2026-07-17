18 Cleaning Stories That Remind Us a Good Tidy-Up Is Not Just Cleaning—It’s an Adventure

Cleaning is the one activity where you genuinely don’t know what you’ll find. Most of the time it’s just dust. But sometimes it’s a folder someone kept without telling you. Sometimes it’s 239 socks. Sometimes it’s the realization that the person you thought didn’t care about you had been quietly collecting evidence of everything you’d ever achieved.

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