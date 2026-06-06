I Refuse to Pay for My Stepdaughter’s School Fees—I’m Not a Charity ATM

Hi Bright Side,

I need to get this off my chest because I’m starting to question whether I’m the problem here.

I’ve been married to my wife, Claire (changed the name), for 3 years. She has a 15-year-old daughter, Mia, from her first marriage. Mia’s real father has been largely absent. He pays minimal child support and shows up maybe twice a year. I’ve never been asked to replace him, and I’ve never tried to. I’m her stepfather.

Last year, Claire enrolled Mia in a private school. She didn’t discuss it with me beforehand. She told me after the fact and said she’d handle the fees herself using savings she had set aside. I wasn’t thrilled, but I respected her decision.

Three months ago, those savings ran out. Claire came to me and asked if I could cover Mia’s school fees going forward. The amount is not small — it’s nearly a quarter of my monthly salary.

I said no. I told her I was happy to contribute to household expenses, groceries, and shared bills, but that privately funding a school I never agreed to, for a child whose father is alive and legally responsible for her education, was not something I was willing to do.

Claire called me cold and said I would regret it. The next day, she told her mother and my MIL called me selfish. Mia overheard part of the argument and hasn’t spoken to me since.

What nobody seems to want to acknowledge is this: I was never consulted when that school was chosen. I never agreed to pay for it. And Mia has a father — a man who pays almost nothing and faces zero pressure to contribute more.

I’m not heartless. I care about Mia’s future. But I am not a charity ATM for decisions I had no part in making. Now Claire is saying if I don’t help, she’ll have to pull Mia out mid-year, which will devastate her. And somehow, that outcome is being placed entirely on me.

Did I handle this wrong? What would you do?

— Daniel