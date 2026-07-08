12 Storage Unit Finds That Proved Old Junk Hides Tiny Family Treasures

This is a Victorian ring, typical in having seed pearls and turquoise. It would have been given as a gift of love, and the symbols on the glass cabochon signified feminine power. I found the ancestor whose initials matched those engraved inside the ring. They belong to my great-great-grandfather Henry, born in 1843. He was the sixth child of English immigrants and their first to be born in the United States. His future wife, Catherine, was born in County Tipperary, Ireland, in 1845. She arrived in the United States as a five-year-old. By age 16, Catherine was working as a laborer on Henry’s father’s farm. They married and had six children, but she passed at age 47. Henry never remarried, unusual for a widower with young children during those times, and he lived to be 100. I like to think this ring was given as a sign of a great love.