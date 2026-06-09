12 Moments That Prove Real Happiness Is Built on Kindness, Compassion and Loving Hearts

My daughter Rosie was born with a heart condition. She spent her 4th birthday in a hospital bed. No party. No cake. No friends.

I sat next to her, trying to hold it together while she looked out the window at the parking lot below and asked me if birthdays could happen in hospitals. I told her they could. I had no idea how to make that true.

I stepped into the hallway to collect myself and nearly walked into a group of six hospital janitors, all in their blue uniforms, carrying a handmade banner, a cupcake with a candle, and a small stuffed rabbit they’d pooled money to buy from the gift shop.

They’d overheard me talking to the nurse that morning. “We heard it’s somebody’s birthday,” the oldest one said, peeking around me with a grin. “We can’t let that slide.”

They sang to her. Rosie laughed so hard her monitors beeped. The doctor came running in, saw what was happening, and started clapping.

That rabbit has slept in Rosie’s arms every single night for three years. She calls him Blue. She doesn’t fully understand yet what those six people did for her family that day. But I do. I will never stop understanding it.