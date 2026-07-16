10 Strangers Who Turned a Hard Day Into a Lesson in Kindness and Compassion

When I was 17, I ran away after one of the worst fights I’d ever had with my dad. I was spending the night at the bus station, when homeless man grabbed me hard, “run as fast as you can, if want to live.” I yanked my arm away, Then I looked over his shoulder. and saw three men slowly walking toward me. I run as fast as I can. Next morning, I felt my legs gave out, when I watched the news and saw the station had been evacuated overnight because of a dangerous gas leak.

It wasn’t the three men that mattered, it was the fact that I’d left when I did. I went back a few days later hoping to thank the homeless man, but no one had seen him. Sometimes I wonder if he even knew what was about to happen. All I know is that he changed the course of my life.