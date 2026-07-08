10 Beautiful Examples of Compassion and Kindness People Have Witnessed

I was a struggling single mom. My 6 y.o. daughter wore a winter coat held together with duct tape and missing buttons.

Last week, a mom at pickup sneered, “Some people shouldn’t have kids if they can’t afford to dress them.” I felt like a failure. Then her teacher called, and my heart stopped as she said that my daughter had noticed another child being teased for wearing torn gloves.

She sat next to her and said, “It’s okay. My coat is broken too. It still keeps me warm.” Then she gave the girl her own spare mittens from her backpack. The teacher said, “I wanted you to know that your daughter is one of the kindest children I’ve ever taught.”

The next day, several parents had pooled together money for a new coat, boots, and gloves for my daughter. Tucked into the pocket was a note: “Your daughter taught our kids more about kindness than any adult could.”

That cruel comment from the other mom made me feel poor. But my daughter reminded me that compassion is something no amount of money can buy.