10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Why a Compassionate Heart Still Brings Happiness

I was working at Trader Joe’s at the time, and I usually spent my time preparing and serving samples. This pair of friends came in and they were holding sandwiches that they bought at the sandwich shop next door.

One of the friends had already started eating theirs, so I could see it in all of its glorious beauty. It had so many layers, and you could see how amazing the bread was by how the sandwich looked around the bite mark.

I told them both that the sandwich looked so good and I was happy for them to have such an amazing sandwich. We had a fun conversation about sandwiches and why they are so amazing. Eventually they left to continue shopping, while I went back to making samples.

About 30 minutes later, a coworker came by holding a sandwich from the same place the friends from earlier went to. Before I could say anything, he handed it to me and said that a couple of customers came in and told him to give me the sandwich.

I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it. Someone gifted me a sandwich for simply having a nice conversation. I know it was just a sandwich but I was just so flattered. That was the best sandwich I ever had. I was very close to crying a little.

Anyways, it was very nice of them to get me a sandwich. I hope they have a lovely and fulfilling life. Every now and then I try to lay it forward and buy someone a sandwich.