I trust that you now appreciate that the problem was that both sides were uncertain as to how things could be progressed.
10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Why a Compassionate Heart Still Brings Happiness
Most people can name the moment someone was cruel to them, fewer can name the moment someone showed quiet kindness. These 10 stories are proof that compassion, empathy, and strength usually happen when nobody’s keeping score, and happiness tends to follow right behind.
My fiancé’s parents came from abroad and spoke their language all the time. Whenever I walked in, they’d switch and laugh.
I knew they disliked me, so I downloaded a real-time translation app, put one earbud in, and sat through an entire dinner listening. I was right. They were talking about me the whole time and that’s how I discovered everything. Just not the way I expected.
The app translated his father whispering, “Stop staring at her plate, let her eat at her own pace.” Then, his mother let out one of her heavy sighs, laughed nervously, and said softly, “I just hope she knows how happy he is now. He wasn’t always like this. I just don’t know how to tell her in English without sounding foolish.”
They weren’t judging me; they were just incredibly stressed about making me feel included. I sat there with my earbud in, completely frozen.
On the drive home, I confessed what I did to my fiancé. He laughed for five minutes straight, then quietly told me his mom had been begging him for weeks to teach her how to say “welcome to our family” without sounding too formal. I cried in the passenger seat the entire way home.
My coworker got passed over for a promotion she’d clearly earned, went to management about it, nothing changed. I expected her to be bitter for weeks. Instead she spent her lunch break training the guy who got the job instead of her.
I asked why. She said, “Being bitter doesn’t get me anywhere. Might as well make sure he doesn’t fail.” Never seen quiet strength like that in an office before.
I was working at Trader Joe’s at the time, and I usually spent my time preparing and serving samples. This pair of friends came in and they were holding sandwiches that they bought at the sandwich shop next door.
One of the friends had already started eating theirs, so I could see it in all of its glorious beauty. It had so many layers, and you could see how amazing the bread was by how the sandwich looked around the bite mark.
I told them both that the sandwich looked so good and I was happy for them to have such an amazing sandwich. We had a fun conversation about sandwiches and why they are so amazing. Eventually they left to continue shopping, while I went back to making samples.
About 30 minutes later, a coworker came by holding a sandwich from the same place the friends from earlier went to. Before I could say anything, he handed it to me and said that a couple of customers came in and told him to give me the sandwich.
I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it. Someone gifted me a sandwich for simply having a nice conversation. I know it was just a sandwich but I was just so flattered. That was the best sandwich I ever had. I was very close to crying a little.
Anyways, it was very nice of them to get me a sandwich. I hope they have a lovely and fulfilling life. Every now and then I try to lay it forward and buy someone a sandwich.
My sister and I split our parents’ estate evenly after their separation, no arguments, that was the deal. About a year later I noticed money showing up in my account randomly, small amounts, never explained. Took months to figure out it was her, routed through some app so it wouldn’t look obvious.
When I finally asked directly she got almost annoyed I’d noticed. “You have three kids and I have none, it’s not that deep,” she said. Didn’t want to make it a whole thing about kindness or compassion, just handled it and moved on.
Once when I was like 9 years old, I was walking with my mom and 2 of my brothers. I tried to race a car that was coming up beside us in our neighborhood. I didn’t do very well.
But the old lady driving the car stopped, got out, and gave me this giant (to 9-year-old me) bag of candy, and told me that my running was impressive and that if I practiced more I could do even better.
So sometimes when I feel like nothing I do is going to go anywhere, I just remember that and remind myself that while I may not be as fast as a car, if I practice more, I can get better than I was yesterday.
Here's a big bag of sugar to eat to encourage you to exercise more, to get fitter and a great athlete...
My mom worked at the same grocery store for three decades, mostly nights, dealing with people at their worst hours. I figured that kind of job eventually wears the compassion out of you.
Went to visit her during a slow shift and watched her spend almost half an hour with an elderly man who couldn’t figure out which hearing aid batteries he needed, way outside her department, missing part of her break for it.
Afterward, I asked why she still bothers after all these years. She thought about it and said, “Because eventually I’ll be the confused old person somewhere, and I hope whoever’s working that day has some empathy left in them.”
Didn’t feel rehearsed, but it’s just something she believes, and I felt so proud of her.
I had just separated from my husband and went on a solo week-long hiking trip to clear my head. I enjoy hiking alone, but I wasn’t expecting the hikes to be SO secluded, and sometimes I would get down, lonely, or even scared.
I was about 13 miles into a hike one day, hadn’t seen anyone else in 5+ hours, and I was mentally and physically tapped out when I came across these four older women hiking downhill. They threw their arms up in the air with such excitement at seeing me, gave me the biggest smiles, called me a hero, and went on their way.
Something so small, but it brought me such joy in that moment. Perked me right up to finish the trail.
About 10 years after my mom passed, it was around Mother’s Day, and everyone was posting pictures of their mothers on Facebook.
As my mom passed before cell phone pics were really a thing, I didn’t have any on my phone, and I posted on FB that I was sad that I didn’t have any photos of my mom to post. I don’t know why I didn’t think to take a picture of a picture, but regardless, both my aunt and former neighbor had posted pictures of my mom.
Fast forward about a week or so, and an older gentleman, Neil, who would deliver products to my office every week, came up to my desk and said he wanted me to have something. When I looked, he had taken one of the photos of my mom that was posted to FB and made a beautiful magnet. I started crying right there and then because it was just so thoughtful of him and such a surprise.
Ten years after that incident, I’m crying again as I’m typing this. Unfortunately, Neil got sick and has also passed, but I still have that magnet of my mom; it’s hanging on my refrigerator, and I think of him and his kindness every time I look at it.
If your aunt has pictures of your mom to post, then why don't you ask her for them?Then you'd have some on your phone.
I was a teacher for 30 years. It was nearing the end of summer, and my car needed repair. $645. I told the garage that I could only do some of the repairs. I called and asked my daughter to come and drive me to the bank to transfer the funds.
I went back to the mechanic’s desk, asking the exact amount of the repairs they were doing. The guy at the desk told me the full amount. I was horrified. I simply did not have it.
That’s when a guy in the waiting room, with whom I had been chatting, told me that the entire bill had been covered by him. I still, to this day, believe that he may have been an angel in disguise. There was no reason for him to give over 600 to me, a stranger.
My sister announced her pregnancy at my son’s memorial, hand on her stomach, right in the middle of the reception. “At least there’s still going to be a baby in this family,” she said. The room went silent. My wife was in shock.
Then, to make it worse, my mom didn’t scold her. She just walked over, hugged her, and said quietly, “We needed that today.” My wife left the room without a word.
Two weeks later I got a call. My sister was in the ER. I rushed over, and when I got there, my wife was already in the room with her, holding her hand.
Turns out my wife was the one who’d driven her there in the first place. My sister had called her, not me, not our mom, in the middle of the night, scared and alone. My wife didn’t hesitate, got dressed, and drove her straight to the hospital without waking me.
I asked her later why she was the one who showed up, after everything my sister had said at the memorial. She said, “Because being angry about that day doesn’t cancel out what she needed last night. Those are two separate things, and I’m allowed to hold both.”
My sister apologized again once she was stable, and said she’d never really gotten to say anything good in front of our mom. My wife didn’t say it was okay, she just stayed the whole night anyway.
YOUR SISTER SHOULD APOLOGIZE A LOT BETTER THAN THAT PITIFUL ATTEMPT. YOUR MOM IS ALSO AT FAULT. YOU DO NOT "ANNOUNCE" A NEW BABY, AT A MEMORIAL FOR A DIFFERENT CHILD. THAT IS BELOW, LOW. BEYOND CONTEMPTIBLE, AND YOUR WIFE IS GOING TO FEEL IT. WHEN SHE ACTUALLY DOES? HIDE, AND WATCH HER DESTROY (WELL DESERVED) THOSE TWO IGNORANT PIECES OF WORK. I AM SORRY ABOUT THE LOSS OF YOUR SON. STAY STRONG FOR YOUR WIFE.
Not every act of kindness comes with an apology attached, and that’s exactly what makes it real. See 10 more moments where compassion, empathy, and quiet solidarity brought out the best of human nature when it mattered most. Keep reading here.