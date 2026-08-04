13 Heartfelt Family Stories That Prove Kinship Brings Hope Back Home

For most of us, family is the first place we learn about love, laughter, and standing by each other through life’s ups and downs. It’s no surprise that the 2025 World Happiness Report found that strong family relationships are one of the biggest contributors to happiness and life satisfaction, with people living in close-knit households often reporting higher well-being. So, if you’ve been putting off making that call home, here are some stories to remind you family can be more precious than gold!