13 Pastry Chefs Whose Photos and Stories Remind Us Every Custom Cake Is Really Just a Love Letter in Disguise

Sorry, but I haven't got a photo as this was in the 70's, when we didn't take lots of photos every day! Anyway, I was 18 years old and newly married, and I wanted to make my husband his favourite cake, which was a Black Forest Gateau.



I had a new cook book, and it had what looked like a great recipe for the cake, so I decided to follow it's recipe. Unfortunately, I hit a sticking point, the recipe asked for black coffee and I didn't have any, so I went shopping for some - please rember this was the 1970's and there wasn't a coffee shop on every corner, and I had only just left home, where our every day coffee was made from instant coffee.



Well, I don't now how many shops I searched in for black coffee, but I could only find brown looking instant coffee granules, not back ones. I even asked staff members for help, but only one person had any suggestions, and she showed me a brand called Camp coffee, now it was in a liquid, but it still looked like dark brown to me, not black! So I gave up, and decided it would just have to use brown coffee. When the cake was eventually finished the only thing that looked a bit odd was the piped butter cream on top of the cake, as I had never seen a cake before that had nice looking buttercream on top, except for the little brown lumps in it...



I can't remember how old I was when I suddenly realised the mistake I had made!