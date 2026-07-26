13 Hilarious Stories From Pastry Chefs That Prove Every Cake Comes With a Drop of Kindness and a Side of Comedy

Bakers see the full range of human nature across a single working week: the customers who challenge the laws of mathematics, the coincidences that couldn’t be scripted, and the moments of genuine warmth that make the whole thing worth it. There’s a drop of kindness in every custom cake — not just in the recipe, but in the person who made it.

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