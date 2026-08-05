Yes, and no; any cloth, wet or dry, will tend to pick up dust, which can scratch some surfaces. Better to use a soft brush (preferably natural bristle) first, then get out your microfiber cloth.
How to Deep Clean Construction Dust After a Home Renovation
Your home renovation is finished, the crew is gone, and the space is technically clean. But there’s a real difference between “just clean” and “looks like a brand-new home” — and with walls and trim, that difference comes down to doing the cleaning in the right order to protect your new interior design. Add this to your regular housekeeping routine and here’s a step-by-step method that gets it right, plus a bonus at the end you won’t want to miss.
Step 1: Sweep Away Loose Dust First With a Dry Microfiber Cloth
Before any liquid touches the surface, wipe down walls and baseboards with a dry microfiber cloth or a soft brush, working from top to bottom. Adding moisture straight onto dry construction dust turns it into a paste that clings to the surface instead of coming off — so dry always comes first.
Step 2: Vacuum Corners, Trim Grooves, and Baseboards
Switch to a vacuum with a soft brush attachment for corners, the grooves in trim, and baseboards, where dust settles most stubbornly and a cloth simply can’t reach it. This is the step that turns a quick wipe-down into an actual deep clean after a home renovation.
Save old toothbrushes for this too, or a new paintbrush, they've more oomph than a vacuum cleaner.
Step 3: Wipe Painted Walls With a Barely Damp Cloth
Dampen a cloth lightly — not soaking wet — with warm water and a drop of mild dish soap, then run it over painted walls in long, gentle strokes. Too much moisture can leave streaks or damage fresh paint, so less is genuinely more here. For any stubborn marks, a tiny bit of baking soda mixed into the water helps, as long as you keep it gentle to protect your interior design.
Step 4: Clean Trim and Baseboards With a Vinegar Solution
Trim, door frames, and window frames can handle firmer treatment than walls. Clean them with a slightly stronger vinegar and warm water solution — it breaks down greasy tool marks and sticky residue from construction tape far better than water alone. For extra grip on tape residue, a light baking soda paste on the corner of the cloth works well too.
Step 5: Dry Immediately With a Clean Microfiber Cloth
Dry every cleaned section right away with a fresh microfiber cloth so no moisture is left sitting on the paint or wood. This one step prevents streaking and stops trim from swelling from trapped water — a basic housekeeping rule that’s easy to forget when you’re eager to see the finished result.
Step 6: Do a Final Dry Dusting Pass
Finish with one more dry pass — cloth or vacuum — to catch any dust that resettled while you were cleaning. Construction dust keeps drifting through the air for days after a renovation, so this last round (and a quick baking soda freshen-up of any textiles nearby) is what actually locks in the deep clean.
What Not to Do
Skip abrasive sponges or stiff-bristle brushes on matte paint — they scratch the finish. Don’t scrub too hard on fresh latex paint either, since it can still be curing weeks after it was applied. And never spray any liquid, including a vinegar solution, directly onto the wall — always apply it to a cloth first. These are small rules, but they’re what protect the results of your whole home renovation.
Bonus
- Construction dust on every wall after my renovation. I started cleaning — vinegar solution, soft cloth, baking soda on the trim. Standard post-renovation housekeeping. My phone kept buzzing. I ignored it.
Twenty minutes later someone knocked on my door. A film crew. Six people, camera equipment, a woman with a clipboard who said, “We’ve been trying to call you for an hour.”
They were filming a documentary about renovation culture and had been given my address by my contractor as an example of someone doing post-renovation housekeeping properly. They wanted to film the deep clean in progress.
I said I’m in the middle of it. She said, “We know. That’s why we’re here now.” They filmed for three hours. The vinegar smell, the baking soda on the trim, the construction dust coming off the walls — all of it.
The documentary aired six months later. My flat is in it for four minutes. My cleaning method is demonstrated in detail.
My contractor watched it and called me. Said, “I gave them three names. You were the only one actually cleaning when they arrived.” I said I didn’t know you’d given them my name. He said, “I know. That’s why you were the one I gave.”
- Post-renovation construction dust on every wall and trim. I started a deep clean — vinegar solution, baking soda, methodical housekeeping. Radio on, nobody expected, whole day ahead.
Two hours in someone let themselves into my flat. I heard the key in the lock. I came out of the bedroom holding a vinegar cloth ready for the worst.
My elderly neighbor. She had an emergency key from the previous owner and had completely forgotten to return it. She’d come to drop it back and assumed I was out.
She stood in my half-cleaned hallway looking mortified. Then looked at the walls I’d been cleaning. She said, “You’re doing it wrong.” I said, “What?”
She said, “The trim needs the baking soda first, then the vinegar solution after. Not the other way. The dust bonds differently on trim than on plaster.” She was right. I’ve been cleaning the trim twice because the first pass wasn’t working.
She put her coat back on and helped me redo every trim in the flat. Correct order, correct method, forty years of post-renovation housekeeping knowledge delivered by someone who’d let herself in by mistake.
The key is in my kitchen drawer now. She knocks properly these days. But she still has a copy. We both pretend that’s just practical.
Getting walls and trim truly clean isn’t about scrubbing harder — it’s about following the right order: dry first, damp second, and dry again right after. Stick to these steps and your renovation stays looking as fresh as the day it was finished.
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