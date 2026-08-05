10 Pedicure Trends Still Dominating Nail Salons Everywhere This Summer 2026
August 2026 is here, and summer’s biggest pedicure trends show no sign of slowing down. The nail polish shades, gel manicure finishes and nail art techniques that took over nail salons in June and July are still filling appointment books — beauty and fashion insiders say demand hasn’t dipped at all heading into the final stretch of the season.
From jewel-toned polish to fruit-inspired shades and delicate hand-painted nail art, here are 10 pedicure trends still taking over nail salons everywhere this summer — plus quick steps for recreating the more detailed looks at home.
Opal Lavender
Opal lavender starts as the softest pale purple and finishes with an iridescent shimmer that flickers white and silver as the light moves across it. It’s paler and dreamier than most chrome finishes on the polish wall right now, and it reads more like frost catching sunlight than an actual painted color.
How to get this look:
- Apply two thin coats of pale lavender gel and cure fully.
- Buff a fine opal or unicorn powder across the surface with a sponge applicator while the top layer is still tacky.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat to lock in the iridescent shift.
Peach Fizz
Peach fizz is a lighter, brighter cousin to the classic peach shade — carbonated-looking, almost effervescent, with a pale coral undertone that feels celebratory rather than quiet. It’s turned into a nail salon favorite for anyone wanting something soft that still photographs with real energy, and it looks especially pretty against a fresh tan in open sandals.
Chili French
The chili French borrows the discipline of a classic tip and sets it on fire — a thin arc of hot, pepper-red heat over a bare base. All structure, all spice, zero commitment to a full red — flattering on every nail shape from short square to long almond.
How to get this look:
- Prep with a clear strengthening base.
- Sweep one confident line of warm red gel along each tip.
- Cure, then gloss to a sharp finish.
Almond Milk
Almond milk is a sheer, milky neutral with just a drop of warmth — barely-there coverage that evens out the nail rather than fully coloring it. It’s the shade quietly replacing plain white at nail salons this season, soft enough for weeks when you want polish you never have to think about, and forgiving enough to suit every skin tone.
Metallic Bronze
Metallic bronze is the warmest, richest metallic pedicure of the season — deeper than gold, warmer than copper, and more wearable than either in open sandals. It glows against every skin tone like sunlit metal — a gel manicure finish that looks like jewelry without a single accessory needed.
Watercolor Pastels
Watercolor pastel nails blend two or three soft, sheer colors directly into each other on the nail — pale pink melting into lilac, or baby blue drifting into mint — with no hard lines separating one shade from the next. It looks like the colors were never fully mixed, just left to settle naturally, which is exactly what makes it feel so effortless.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer white gel base and cure fully.
- Apply a layer of clear gel without curing, then place small amounts of two or three pastel gels next to each other on the wet surface.
- Using a clean, dry brush, gently blend where the colors meet, softening the edges without fully mixing them.
- Cure immediately to lock in the blend, then seal with a glossy top coat.
Vivid Fuchsia
Vivid fuchsia sits between hot pink and pure magenta — rich, saturated, and dramatic without tipping into purple. It’s one of the boldest color choices at any nail salon this summer, and it holds its punch from the beach straight through to dinner.
Aegean Mist
Aegean mist is a soft, hazy blue-grey with the faintest green undertone — cooler and more atmospheric than a straightforward pastel blue. Nail salons report it’s quietly taking over where baby blue used to sit, offering the same calm without feeling quite so predictable.
Chestnut
Chestnut is reddish-brown with real depth — richer and warmer than a standard brown, and glossy enough to avoid ever looking flat. It’s the shade quietly replacing classic red at nail salons this season, turning it into one of the most requested “quiet luxury” pedicure picks of the summer — especially polished against gold jewelry and tan leather sandals.
Crackle Glaze
Crackle glaze nails use a specialty topcoat that shrinks as it dries, splitting into fine fractures over a contrasting base color — a spiderweb of cracks that looks intentional rather than damaged. It’s textural in a way almost nothing else on the polish wall is.
How to get this look:
- Apply a bold, opaque gel base color and cure fully.
- Brush on a thin, even layer of crackle top coat and let it air-dry without curing right away — the thinner the layer, the finer the cracks.
- Watch the cracks form naturally as it dries, then cure once set.
- Seal with a glossy top coat to smooth the texture without closing the cracks.
Summer 2026’s pedicure trends prove staying power isn’t the same as staying boring — every look on this list still feels as fresh in August as it did earlier this summer season.
Which one is going on your toes next — the shimmer of opal lavender, the fizz of peach fizz, or the quiet edge of chestnut?
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