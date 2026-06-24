11 Moments That Prove Kindness and Courage Are the Only Treasures Worth Keeping

I met a kid in high school named Cody. I had just moved schools in my senior year and didn’t really have a lot of friends. Cody was really quiet but super friendly.

One day, after a football practice sometime in early October, it had started raining, and it was super cold outside. I had no ride home and lived like 2 miles away from my house.

I was one of the last ones out of the locker room when I walked outside and saw Cody and a few others sitting on a bench underneath a roofed area. Cody asked if I had a ride, which I said I did not, and he said his dad could pick me up.

As his dad pulled up, Cody and I both realized there wasn’t going to be room for me in the back because there was a cluster of tools and whatnot covering the seats.

I was a bit disappointed because the last thing I wanted to do was walk home in the freezing rain after a long day of school and practice.

I told him it was fine and not to worry about it, I would just walk home like I normally did. After saying goodbye to his dad and Cody, I started walking home away from the car.

10 minutes later, as I’m walking down the road, I hear a car pull up behind me and stop.

I turned around and saw Cody holding a bag and 2 cups. I was confused, but even more when the car pulled off without Cody in it.

He runs up to me in the freezing rain and says, “Hold these,” as he hands me the cups. I

don’t know why I remember this feeling, but when he handed me the cups, they were warm and inviting and smelled like chocolate chip cookies straight out of the oven. It was hot chocolate.

Thanking him, I asked him why he handed me two and why his dad left him in the freezing rain with some kid he had just met.

He said, “My dad didn’t leave me. You looked cold before you left, so we stopped by the gas station and got some hot chocolate. Is it cool if I walk home with you?”

Then he pulls an umbrella out of the bag, holds it over my head, and walks almost two miles back to my house with me. He was freezing and soaked, so I told him he could use it and that I didn’t need it anymore, but he looked at me and said, “I’ll use it when I walk back home. It wouldn’t be fair if I used it here and back.”

That walk sparked a friendship I’ll never lose.

Cody is the nicest dude I’ve ever met and always puts other people before himself. Nothing will ever pay back what he did for me that day, even as small as walking back home with me when he could’ve stayed with his dad.

If you meet a Cody in your life, don’t take them for granted.