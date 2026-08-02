12 Moments That Teach Us How Pets Heal Our Hearts Without a Word
Pets give us more kindness and empathy than we ever take the time to notice. They lower our stress, ease our loneliness, and show up for us in ways that are hard to put into words.
A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that companion animals reduce anxiety and stress while fostering positive emotions in humans. It proves that the bond we share with them is far more powerful than most of us realize.
These 12 touching moments prove that some of the deepest kindness and compassion any of us will ever feel come without a single word spoken.
- I adopted a Rottweiler from a shelter 5 years ago. He was the sweetest dog I’d ever known. After my baby was born, I never left them alone together.
Then one afternoon, the baby monitor went silent. I ran upstairs and screamed. My dog was standing over the crib as he growled and stared into the crib. The monitor had ran out of battery. I hadn’t noticed.
I looked where he was looking. A small battery. The kind that falls out of remote controls. Sitting right beside her open hand. Every time she reached for it he nudged her hand away with his nose.
I got her out and took the battery. I don’t know how it got in there. A pocket during a night feed. A remote left on the rail. It doesn’t matter.
I called the pediatrician. She said button batteries are one of the most dangerous things a baby can swallow. I stood in the kitchen after I hung up and couldn’t move for a long time. He was at my feet looking up at me. I got down on the floor and held him for a while.
- I was 7 years old and thought it was a good idea to play in a shed in our backyard in Georgia on a hot summer day. If you’ve ever been to GA you can understand the heat and oppressive humidity that was there.
The shed door slammed shut behind me and it locked. I couldn’t get out, I wasn’t strong enough to open the window, I was getting dizzy and lightheaded from the heat. I remember yelling and pounding at the door but no one could hear me. I was terrified.
My 8-year-old Lab, Cassie, the same dog that slept under my crib when I was a baby to protect me, was the only one who heard me.
She grabbed my grandmother by her pants leg and dragged her outside, even tho grandma didn’t understand what she was doing. Cassie got grandma outside and she heard me in the shed, opened it and got me out.
- I was once having an absolutely dreadful nightmare that combined with my body deciding to semi wake up and give me painful cramps in all four limbs while at my grandmother’s house. Her cat prefers to sleep in my room when I’m around, although mainly on the bottom end of the bed in a corner.
I woke up from feeling the mattress drop next to me, opened my eyes to find her sneaking around on the bed, staring at me with a comically concerned face. Once she figured I was awake and not panicking (or whatever I was doing in my sleep) anymore, she meowed repeatedly.
I was really thankful for her concern, I knew that night that regardless of how grumpy this cat is, she does love me.
Well, cats are often quite compassionate. They know exactly how to use their senses to determine that something isn't right? Perhaps the cat knew you were having a terrible dream and came to check if you were okay. She just wanted to reassure you in her own way that it was only a bad dream and you were safe.
- My parents have a German shepherd, she’s a very active and independent dog and they usually leave her in their backyard so that she can run and play outside when they’re at work. She’s not very cuddly, she appreciates an occasional pat on the head, but not much more.
The day my grandpa passed and I had to wait outside the house for someone to come and let me in because I forgot the keys, she sat by my side, with her head on my lap, for almost two hours and she let me hug her. I even took a picture, because no one would ever believe me that she did that.
- In the holidays I often went to a summer camp between the ages of 8 and 14.
Being a quite insecure child and having a hard time to make friends it felt like medicine to meet this wonderful, wise cat. Similar to being suddenly able to breathe more easily. She was already 17 years old when I met her the first time and out of the whole group she chose me.
All the weeks I spent there over the years she always came to sleep in my bed and was looking for my company.
- I lost a career I spent ten years building this morning. I walked through the front door feeling totally hollow, dreading having to tell my fiancé that everything we planned had just fallen apart.
Before I even took my coat off, our Lab mix, Cooper, came trotting down the hall. He had his favorite stuffed duck in his mouth. I didn’t make it to the living room. I just slid down the front door, sat on the entryway rug, and broke down.
Cooper stopped. He walked over, pressed his heavy chest firmly against my shoulder, and gently dropped the duck right into my lap. I sat there crying into his fur for a long time.
The job was still gone, but the unbearable panic in my chest started to loosen. He just kept leaning his whole weight into me, absorbing the grief I couldn’t carry by myself.
- We always thought one of our cats was very cold and aloof. He stayed outside a lot, never really showed a lot of affection. He slowly started to come inside for cold evenings about five years ago.
Then I lost my job. I went back to my parents and spent a lot of days crying on the sofa. When he heard me crying, the cat came up and sat beside me, his head nestled in underneath my chin.
We lost him on the road two years ago and I miss him every day.
- I moved to a massive city right after college and knew no one. Working remotely meant I went days without speaking to another human being. The loneliness was crushing.
I impulsively adopted a senior cat named Mildred. She was missing an ear and had a raspy meow. Suddenly, the apartment wasn’t empty. When I cooked, she sat on a stool and watched me. When I watched TV, she was snoring on my lap.
Just having another heartbeat in the apartment. Someone who was excited to see me when I walked out of the bedroom changed my mental health.
- This might be a little silly compared to the other posts, but when I was 1 year old, my mom rescued a dog. She was nervous to see how a rescue dog and a 1-year-old brat like me would get along.
She let me play with the dog as a test, and of course within 10 minutes I pulled the dog’s tail and it yelped, snarled a bit and ran out of the room. Well, that’s that thought my mom — the dog (and the kid) failed the test.
But a few seconds later, the dog came back into the room and he was carrying my stuffed animal in his mouth. He put it down in front of me. Needless to say, we kept him.
He would become my best friend (I’m neural a-typical and connect with animals more readily than humans). His name was Phipps and he lived to be 23 years old! Man, I miss that guy.
- I fell off my stairs a few days ago and blasted my head on the door frame and gave myself a concussion. I was lying on the couch trying not to throw up and my puppy was worried but didn’t know what to do. So he did what retrievers naturally do and brought me everything he could pick up. By the time my husband got home to help me, I was covered in dog toys, shoes, slippers, and empty water bottles.
IF YOU HAD A CONCUSSION, WHY TF DIDN'T YOU CALL AN AMBULANCE? YOU COULD GAVE HAD A BRAIN BLEED, AND DIED. SEEN IT HAPPEN, AND NOT IN A MOVIE.
- My bunny girl has stuck with me throughout so many tough obstacles. She’s a great therapy animal; when I am down, she’s always there and ready to cuddle. She’s so patient and sits there and rides the entire thing out with me. I think one of the most memorable things she has done is that she stayed by my bedside all week.
- My husband passed away this past June. For six straight weeks, our cat would hop up and sit in his chair every single night at exactly 7 PM.
One evening, I finally decided to sit beside her. She immediately shifted over, almost like she was intentionally making room for me, and when she did, my hand brushed against something wedged deep under the cushion.
It was a folded piece of paper. Recognizing his handwriting instantly, I completely stopped breathing when I read the words: “I love you. She’ll take care of you.”
Pets don’t know they are healing us. They just stay close, show up every day, and love without conditions. That turns out to be exactly what we needed all along.
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